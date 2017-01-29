Raees box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film heads towards Rs 100-cr mark

Raees box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s new romantic gangster avatar is equally romantic like his older versions Raees box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s new romantic gangster avatar is equally romantic like his older versions

Neha Dhupia had once rightly said that Shah Rukh Khan can possibly sell anything. And now with Shah Rukh Khan trying a gangster avatar for Raees, the box office response could not have been more stupendous. The film is expected to enter the Rs 100-crore club soon.

The rise of Raees is unstoppable and it looks like even Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh cannot control his excitement. “#Raees is EXCELLENT… Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

“#Raees – OVERSEAS – Wed to Fri: $ 5.6 million [₹ 38.14 cr]. Extended weekend [Wed to Sun] expected to be approx $ 9 million range. MASSIVE!,” he tweeted earlier.

#Raees is EXCELLENT… Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2017

#Raees – OVERSEAS – Wed to Fri: $ 5.6 million [₹ 38.14 cr]. Extended weekend [Wed to Sun] expected to be approx $ 9 million range. MASSIVE! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

Beyond the boundaries of the nation too, the film is gaining popularity and is climbing the ladder of success quite rapidly. Despite various controversies, the film may release in Pakistan on Monday as suggested by various reports.

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor, known for his romantic roles, plays the role of a gangster in Raees. In fact for quite some time, SRK has been moving away from that image with films such as Fan, Dear Zindagi, Dilwale and now Raees. The films are absolutely different from his roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho and DDLJ to name a famous few.

Shah Rukh Khan’s character has his share of romantic moments in Raees too, however, their love story is not the highlight of Raees.

