Raees box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to mint money

Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan has collected Rs 59.83 crore in three days. The film is expected to show growth in the coming days too. Raees is doing overwhelming business in the overseas market as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Raees is faring VERY WELL internationally… Total till Fri…UK: £ 352,753 [₹ 3.02 cr] Australia: A$ 473,096 [₹ 2.43 cr]. ” He also shared, “#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr. Total: ₹ 59.83 cr. India biz… All set for a big Sat and Sun.”

A press release shared by the makers of Raees says, “The film garnered substantial collections on Day 3, which was a working day with an occupancy rate that witnessed a sharp shift from 35-40 % in the morning shows to 90% during the night.”

Rahul Dholakia’s gangster drama was released on 2700 screens. Earlier, the film collected $347,000 on 247 screens on Wednesday in the US and continues to trend in the important Gulf states too with estimates saying Raees stood at $500,000. The film enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with $158,000, it minted $268,000 over a 2 day run in Australia. Raees is also getting an appreciation for enthralling performances by SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zeeshan Ayyub and Mahira Khan. The film is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr. Total: ₹ 59.83 cr. India biz… All set for a big Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan spoke on Rakesh Roshan’s comments on the Raees-Kaabil clash. The filmmaker had said exhibitors changed the distribution of screens for Raees and Kaabil to 60:40 at the last minute instead of sticking to the agreed 50:50. Did Shah Rukh speak to Rakesh Roshan? “No, I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, haven’t got the time,” Shah Rukh said in an interview with indianexpress.com. When asked how does it feel when so many ace actors like Amitabh Bachchan have appreciated his work, he said, “I have grown up watching their films. Amitji, Dharmendraji are my idols. It feels great and I am humbled that they loved my work.”

