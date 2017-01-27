Raees box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 50-cr mark

Raees box office collection day 3: The film collected Rs 20.42 cr and Rs 26.30 cr on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Raees box office collection day 3: The film collected Rs 20.42 cr and Rs 26.30 cr on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has collected Rs 46.72 crore in the domestic market in two days since its release. The film collected Rs 20.42 cr and Rs 26.30 cr on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Raees is expected to gain a momentum in next few days. The film is also doing well in the overseas market.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Raees is PHENOMENAL on Day 2. All set to pack a FAB total in its 5-day weekend. Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr. Total: ₹ 46.72 cr. India biz.” He also shared, “#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm… Collects $ 1.4 million [₹ 9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME!.”

Despite facing a clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, Raees is witnessing huge footfalls in theatres. The film was released on 2700 screens. Raees has got mixed reviews from critics but it seems the audience is in no mood to read reviews. The film is getting an appreciation for the performance by its lead cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Raees has based on the life a bootlegger in 1980’s Gujarat. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Mahira Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni and Sheeba Chadda.

With its first weekend stretching over fives days, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is expected to enter Rs 100-crore club easily. With its first day earning, Raees has already entered Shah Rukh’s top 5 earners. It is the fourth biggest earner of the actor’s career. Happy New Year’s Rs 44.97 crore ($6.7 million), Chennai Express’ Rs 33.1 crore ($4.9 million) and Dilwale’s Rs 21 crore ($3.1 million) are the three films ahead of Raees.

