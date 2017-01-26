Raees box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film shows solid growth

Raees box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees takes a solid lead at the box office. Raees box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees takes a solid lead at the box office.

After all the hype that the clash between Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil have generated, the public opinion has started coming in via the box office. Raees, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, has taken a solid lead at the box office. While its Wednesday numbers stood at an impressive Rs 20.42 crore, Thursday being the Republic Day holiday gave a further boost to its winning run at the ticket windows.

Taran earlier shared the day one collection of Raees and wrote, “#Raees has a FANTASTIC Day 1… Wed ₹ 20.42 cr… Today [Thu; Republic Day] will witness HUMONGOUS biz again,” and we wait to see this ‘humongous’ collection.” Shah Rukh replied to Taran’s tweet and said, “Aapne sahi kaha tha.” In answer to this, Taran wrote, “Thank you very much @iamsrk… #Raees is rocking all over!”

Raees had its share of controversies before it hit the screen, including MNS opposition to Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s presence in the film. Post-release too, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Gujarat unit of Shiv Sena sought a ban on Shah Rukh Khan-starer Raees, claiming the movie “glorifies a real-life criminal”. Rashtra Sena, a little known outfit, has also put up banners in several parts of Surat against the Bollywood superstar and the movie. The film is allegedly based on real-life criminal Abdul Latif but the makers have denied this claim.

Meanwhile, the film is getting audience’s love despite mixed reviews. With its first weekend stretching over fives days, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is expected to enter Rs 100-crore club easily.

