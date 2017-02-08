Raees box office collection day 15: Will Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 end SRK’s BO honeymoon?

Raees box office collection day 15: Raees is likely to enter Rs 300-crore club in coming days with its gross worldwide collection. Raees box office collection day 15: Raees is likely to enter Rs 300-crore club in coming days with its gross worldwide collection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is enjoying a good run at the box office. The film which saw a clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has always maintained an edge. But will the coming Friday release, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, affect the business of SRK’s film?

Raees vs Kaabil clash has kept the box office busy since past month but now, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 might just end the clash with its release on February 10. Interestingly, even before the release of the legal drama, Jolly LLB 2 has earned a profit of Rs 45 crore. According to the trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, Jolly LLB 2 has already recovered its budget with satellite, music and digital rights.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Meanwhile, Raees is likely to enter Rs 300-crore club in coming days with its gross worldwide collection. The film faced a wall when it was banned in Pakistan, ostensibly for showing Muslims in a negative light

As per the available figures, Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan has collected Rs 139.21 crore till now in the domestic market. Also, according to reports, Raees has crossed Rs. 275 crores at the worldwide box office as of February 6, 2017.

Also read | Raees box office collection day 14: Shah Rukh Khan film sees a dip

Also, looking at Akshay’s recent outing, it seems even Jolly LLB 2 will become one of the films to earn Rs 100 crore, quite soon. Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama, also starring Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd