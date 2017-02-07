Raees box office collection day 14: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 300-crore mark worldwide

Raees box office collection day 14: The film which has gained from Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity abroad collected Rs 304 crore gross in the overseas market. Raees box office collection day 14: The film which has gained from Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity abroad collected Rs 304 crore gross in the overseas market.

Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan has collected Rs 151.25 crore till now in the domestic market. The film which has gained from Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity abroad collected Rs 304 crore gross in the overseas market, according to trade industry watcher Ramesh Bala. Rahul Dholakia’s gangster drama collected Rs s 4.75 crore on Monday to cross the Rs 150-crore mark in India. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has collected Rs 121.11 crore. The film collected Rs 2.97 crore on Monday.

Both Raees and Kaabil are in neck-to-neck competition over sharing a big pie of box office. Both films were released on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan film has always maintained an edge over Kaabil in terms of box office numbers. Both films will have to share the space with Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar this weekend. It remains to be seen if Raees can enter Rs 200-crore club in coming few days.

Unlike Kaabil, Raees was not released in Pakistan. The release of the Indian movie Raees, which was scheduled to hit Pakistani cinemas on Sunday (Frb 5), was on Monday banned for its “inappropriate” portrayal of Muslims. Rumours about the Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releasing in Pakistan were ripe for the past one week.

By Day 13 (Feb 6) #Raees crosses ₹150 Cr Nett in #India and ₹300 Cr Gross WW 👏 N: ₹151.25 C G: ₹213 C Overseas $13.5 M [₹ 91 C] ₹304 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 7, 2017

However, according to Dawn News, the Central Censor Board decided not to release the film in Pakistan. Reacting to the news, film’s director Rahul Dholakia took to Twitter to say that he was “outraged”.

#Dangal crosses $ 30 mn… OVERSEAS – Till 5 Feb: $ 30.02 million [₹ 201.70 cr]…

USA-Canada: $ 12.37 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 8.77 mn

UK: $ 4.09 mn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Dangal is doing decent business at the box office despite big releases. Aamir Khan film has collected Rs 201.70 crore in the overseas market till now. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal crosses $ 30 mn… OVERSEAS – Till 5 Feb: $ 30.02 million [₹ 201.70 cr]… USA-Canada: $ 12.37 mn UAE-GCC: $ 8.77 mn UK: $ 4.09 mn.”

