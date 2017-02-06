Raees box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film stays strong

Raees box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film is banned in Pakistan. Raees box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film is banned in Pakistan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest avatar as a gangster in 1980’s Gujarat seems to be working. The film is weaving magic at the box office. Raees comes after Dilwale and Fan, SRK’s films which failed to do well at the box office. The actor’s attempt to give a commercial colour to an otherwise dark, serious tale has his fans going gaga over the film. All elements of a plot around smuggling of contraband, the nexus between politicians and criminals and a larger-than-life hero are stacked in Raees.

According to trade industry watcher Ramesh Bala, the net collection of Raees in the domestic market currently stands at Rs 146.5 crore for its 12 days. The overseas collection is equally impressive with Rs 295 crore. Trade analyst Komal Nahta earlier tweeted,” #Raees has smashed box-office records in Singapore by collecting USD 226,000! Highest Ever Weekend for any Bollywood film.”

#Raees After 2nd Wknd WW BO Total Gross:#India Nett: ₹ 146.5 Cr Gross: ₹ 206 Cr Overseas Gross: US $13.25 M [₹ 89 Cr] Total: ₹ 295 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film with Anand L Rai. The duo will be working for the first time together in a film. The actor says his look in the movie will be very different from that of Appu Raja. “My look is very different from Kamal Hassan’s in Appu Raja. We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly,” the actor said in an interview with PTI.

Also Read | Raees: Shah Rukh Khan film banned in Pakistan

“It’s important that the audience accepts our effort. I think we will begin (prep) work in a day or two,” Shah Rukh told PTI when asked if his look will be on the lines of Haasan’s popular character. SRK said that the team will start filming the project next month. “I think we will start shooting fromMarch 21 and it will go on for five-six months or maybe take some more time,” he added.