Raees box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 250 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s film has hit the bull’s eye not only in India but also worldwide. Raees is doing good business across the globe, despite its release being put on hold in neighbouring Pakistan. Continuing its successful spree, Raees has clocked 250-crore mark worldwide, by minting a total worldwide gross of Rs 259.42 crore.

In India, Raees scored approximately Rs 7 crore on Saturday, February 4. Ever since its release, the film scored a maximum on it’s second day of release (January 26) gathering as much as Rs 26.30 crore. The film earned Rs 20.42 crore on its opening day alone. Though its domestic figures are seeing a downfall since January 28, with every passing day,

In India, Raees has emerged as the year’s first hit, by registering Bollywood’s highest box office numbers for a Republic Day week release. According to reports, the Rahul Dholakia film has been the fastest January release to clock Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, with the film crossing a century in terms of profits on the last day of the month.

The film has been the talk of the town because of the good performances delivered by not just Shah Rukh Khan but also, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is seen as a determined cop. Hard hitting dialogues and a catchy music further made to the publicity of Raees. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

The SRK-film also saw the year’s first big clash at the box office against Kaabil. The Hrithik Roshan film is giving tough competition to Raees, eating up its profits too. While Kaabil got a comfortable release in Pakistan few days ago, th release of Raees has been put on hold due to “objectionable contest.”

