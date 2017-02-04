Raees box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to flies high after one week

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees completed its first major goal and entered the Rs 100 crore club Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees completed its first major goal and entered the Rs 100 crore club

When a film has the face of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, it is a known fact that the film is bound to succeed. It wouldn’t be completely wrong to say that King Khan does not fear any clashes unless he has to fight against Sultan, which was reportedly one of the reasons why Raees team had to shift its initial release date to 25th January 2017.

Raees has reportedly collected Rs 128.96 crore till now in the domestic market as against Kaabil’s profits of Rs 97.03 crore. The film pocketed Rs 6.60 crore on February 3. Raees released on 2700 screens initially, but the number of its screens came down this Friday. In overseas market, the film has crossed Rs 245.56 crore.

Raees opened alongside Kaabil. As the two films complete their 11 days run at the box office, the race is far from over. In fact a new tension might have come up for team Raees as Kaabil has managed to get an early release in Pakistan. On the other hand, Raees will release a week later.

Till now, Raees has been ahead of Kaabil in terms of box office numbers as Shah Rukh Khan has a larger fanbase in India and internationally. The film completed its first major goal and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first week. Along with SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also marked his strong presence in the film. The actor reminds the audience that the film would have been incomplete without him, who made sure that Shah Rukh Khan’s character bore a secret frightened look every time he confronted the IPS officer onscreen.

