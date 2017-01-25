Raees box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film goes housefull

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has around 80% occupancy in theatres across the nation. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has around 80% occupancy in theatres across the nation.

Rahul Dholakia’s film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger, has started its box office run at a sprint. With around 80% occupancy being reported in cinemas for the morning show, Raees has managed a blockbuster opening. Considering Wednesday was a working day, this kind of opening augurs well for the film during the long Republic Day weekend.

According to trade estimates, Raees is expected to earn around Rs 15-20 crore on the day one of its release at the box office, irrespective of the clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil. While Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and the different character he is playing has ensured a good opening, the film’s performance during the next few days depends on the word of mouth the film gets.

It seems earthiness of Shah Rukh’s character has connected with the audience while Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s turn as a cop is also getting a lot of appreciation. After Parzania, Raees is Rahul’s one big commercial film. Talking about the prep that went into it, the director said in a recent interview, “Five years of life. I have done nothing else during this period. I rarely go to parties. When I did and the host asked who are you bringing with you? I used to say: ‘I am bringing Raees’. The research of the movie, its writing, location scouting, production design and shooting had taken over my life.”

The film tells the story of bootlegger Raees Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) whose business is challenged and eventually thwarted by a police officer played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actor, plays the love interest of SRK in the film and their compatibility reminds of all the romantic songs of the actor you have ever seen so far.

