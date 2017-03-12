Punjabi film producer held for drug links

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A PUNJABI movie producer who allegedly dabbled in drug trade to finance two films was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Saturday. Officers claim the accused is part of an international drug syndicate. Yadvinder Basrao, alias Pinky Basrao (55), had allegedly supplied 5 kg of mephedrone or meow meow worth around Rs 1.5 crore to two others who were arrested by the ANC last month.

During investigation, Basrao has named few others from the film industry in connection with the drug racket, police said.

On February 11, the ANC had arrested Sunil Dhutiya (41) owner of an international courier agency, and Vicky Nadar (25) in Andheri and recovered 1kg of meow meow from them. During interrogation, the two told police they had been supplying meow meow to several people in Andheri and Dhutiya, who is affiliated to a political party, had received around 5 kg of meow meow from Basrao. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande formed a team to nab Basrao who had by then moved to Chennai. The police found the producer had been to Delhi earlier this week. On Saturday, he was held from a hotel and remanded in police custody till March 14.

The police said Basrao was an RTO agent in Punjab and then moved to Canada. He returned to India few years back and it is suspected that he started dabbling in narcotics around that time. In 2008, Basrao produced a film Yaariyan starring Gurdas Mann and Om Puri under the banner of Pinky Basrao Films Pvt Ltd.

“He has told us that he was working on a film based on a religious epic and there was shortage of funds. He was in talks with another director to make a movie. He claimed that to fund these movies he started supplying narcotics,” an officer said.

To ensure that he was not being tracked by the police, Basrao lived out of his bag. “He does not have a house anywhere in the country,” the officer added.