Phillauri box office collection day 6: Will Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh film clear mid-week test?

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri is staying steady at the box office. Though the film witnessed a slight dip at the start of the week on Monday, a strong word of mouth is helping it maintain the pace. The film has managed to collect Rs 19.22 crore in five days. Earlier in the day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Phillauri Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 19.22 cr. India biz.”

Phillauri is the story about a friendly ghost, Shashi, who ends up in the living world due to certain reasons. The ghost, played by Anushka herself, is winning hearts due to her unique role. The film also stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada.

Anushka Sharma’s production is doing its best business in north India, mainly Punjab, which has contributed 52 percent to the total Phillauri collections.

Diljit Dosanjh, whose character of a local singer is getting much appreciation. He had also shared a moment from the sets of Phillauri a few days ago . The Punjabi sensation took to social media to thank his fans, producers and the Hindi film industry for all the love that everyone has showered upon him. He even asked for forgiveness for the mistakes he had made.

Phillauri is Diljit’s second Hindi film. The singer-actor has made his Bollywood debut last year with critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab, which also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. Diljit even won several Best Male Debuts awards for the film too.

