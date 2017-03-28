Phillauri box office collection day 5: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh film witnesses drop in collections

Phillauri box office collection day 5: Anushka Sharma plays a ghost whose spirit has taken a refuge in a tree ever since her death. Phillauri box office collection day 5: Anushka Sharma plays a ghost whose spirit has taken a refuge in a tree ever since her death.

Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh witnessed a dip in collections at the start of the week. The film collected Rs 2.02 crore on Monday. Phillauri earned Rs 17.27 crore in four days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Phillauri takes a dip on Mon… Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 17.27 cr. India biz.” Phillauri will face competition from Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee, which releases coming weekend. The film is however expected to do a steady business over this week.

Interestingly, north India has contributed 52 percent of the total Phillauri collections. Punjab collections are as high as, for how big A-list Bollywood stars collect in this state, which is outstanding, a statement released by Fox Studios India said. The cost of Phillauri makes it a profitable venture. The film was made at a budget of Rs 21 crore and has already recovered Rs 12 crore from its satellite and music rights. Only Rs 9 crore was left for the film to recover before its release. Hence, the start of Phillauri only bolstered its profitability.

#Phillauri takes a dip on Mon… Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 6.03 cr, Mon 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 17.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2017

Phillauri had initially got mixed reviews. Anushka Sharma plays a ghost whose spirit has taken a refuge in a tree ever since her death. The film also stars Suraj Singh and Mehreen Pirzada.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees faces trouble, actor summoned by Railway Police in the case

Meanwhile, Phillauri director Anshai Lal says that having a big star in the film helps to reach a bigger audience. He said in a recent interview, “As Anushka is part of the film, I am in a way confident about the fate of the film. When you have an A-list actor things become easier in terms of reach. It’s a blessing to be working with these talented actors. When you are sure about the script, actors respect it and then things just flow. They have the experience to elevate the material to another level. It is easier to communicate when you have a fresh casting as it doesn’t have the baggage of an actor doing certain kind of roles, you don’t have to break stereotypes.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd