Phillauri box office collection day 4: Anushka Sharma film owes its success to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom in Punjab

Phillauri box office collection day 4: With Phillauri, Anushka Sharma goes a step further in exploring unchartered territory Phillauri box office collection day 4: With Phillauri, Anushka Sharma goes a step further in exploring unchartered territory

Phillauri is a wonderful example of a new wave of cinema that is about experimenting and offering novel opportunities. Anushka Sharma started Clean Slate Films — her production company — with the aim of telling non-cliched stories. She took a huge risk with NH10, a chilling thriller set in the heartland of the country. During a recent interview, Anushka said, “No one in Bollywood was ready to produce NH10. When it finally came to me, I had to do it as I saw the potential in the film and because no one was doing it.”

With Phillauri, Anushka goes a step further in exploring unchartered territory. At a cursory glance, Phillauri doesn’t seem like a box office winner. However, it has set some different industry trends. A major chunk of film’s overall collection has come from Punjab, a first for any big Bollywood venture. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “The film’s overall collection owes a lot to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom in Punjab. Had it not been for Diljit, the film might not have been able to reach a decent sum at the box office. For example, around Rs 1.75 crore (from Phillauri’s first-day collection Rs 4 crore) has come out of only Punjab.”

“The film’s 52% of the overall collection is coming out of Bombay territory (which includes Nasik, Pune and whole of Gujarat). This is a first for a Hindi movie. Usually, a film’s collection is highest in Bombay territory, followed by Delhi and other territories in the country. In the case of Phillauri, the highest collection has come out of Punjab state, ” Akshaye said.

Also Read: I’m guilty of nepotism: Karan Johar’s confession will make Kangana Ranaut very happy

Phillauri has collected Rs 15.25 crore in three days. The film was made on an economical budget of Rs 21 crore and has already recovered 12 crore from satellite and music rights. With an overall collection of Rs 27.25 ( 15.25 crore + 12 crore), the Phillauri is already on its way to make profits.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd