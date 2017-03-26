Phillauri box office collection day 3: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh film witnesses growth

Phillauri box office collection day 3: Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second home production after NH10. Phillauri box office collection day 3: Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second home production after NH10.

Phillauri, starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh saw growth on the second day of its release. The film which is doing well in north India managed to collect Rs 9.22 crore in two days. Phillauri earned Rs 4.02 cr and 5.20 cr on Friday and Saturday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Phillauri is STRONG in North, the key contributor… Biz saw growth on Sat… Sun crucial… Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 9.22 cr.” Taran also shared, “#Phillauri opens well in UAE-GCC. Collects $ 260,000 [₹ 1.70 cr] on Thu + Fri [witnessed 40% growth].” Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to have a lifetime collection of Rs 115 crore. Taran shared, ” #BadrinathKiDulhania is STEADY… Looking at ₹ 115 cr [+/-] lifetime biz… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 102.09 cr. India biz.

Phillauri is Anushka’s second home production after NH10. Anushka is, in fact, one of few female actors in the industry to turn a producer. The actor recently said in an interview that she doesn’t take her success seriously. “I am very sure that if I had become too aware of my stardom, it would’ve been a very difficult process for me. I am a simple person. I’ve never thought that I am special and have believed everyone is just doing their job,” she says. “I believe if I start taking myself too seriously that ‘I am an actor’, it will affect my creativity. Once ego enters your creativity, it destroys you. Stardom gives you a false sense of self. These are transitory things, this will eventually go away,” Anushka told PTI.

#Phillauri is STRONG in North, the key contributor… Biz saw growth on Sat… Sun crucial… Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 9.22 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2017

#Phillauri opens well in UAE-GCC. Collects $ 260,000 [₹ 1.70 cr] on Thu + Fri [witnessed 40% growth]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2017

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: Taking centre stage in Naam Shabana having actors like Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee

Anushka will complete a decade in Bollywood next year, a journey, which she says started as her being restless before eventually enjoying her job. “I was restless in the initial phase of my career because I never planned on becoming an actress. If you had, you would mentally be prepared for what is to come your way,” she said to PTI.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd