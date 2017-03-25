Phillauri box office collection day 2: Anushka Sharma film expected to witness growth over weekend

Phillauri box office collection day 2: North India has contributed 52 percent of the total Phillauri collections. Phillauri box office collection day 2: North India has contributed 52 percent of the total Phillauri collections.

Anushka Sharma’s second home production Phillauri collected Rs 4.02 crore on its first day. The film did particularly well in north India and Punjab. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, #Phillauri is best in North, ordinary elsewhere. Fri ₹ 4.02 cr. India biz… Needs SOLID numbers on Sat+Sun to register STRONG wknd total.” Trade pundits are expecting the film to show growth over the weekend. A positive word of mouth can also benefit the film.

North India has contributed 52 percent of the total Phillauri collections. Punjab collections are as high as, for how big A-list Bollywood stars collect in this state, which is outstanding, a statement released by Fox Studios India said. The cost of Phillauri makes it a profitable venture. The film was made at a cost of Rs 21 crore and has already recovered Rs 12 crore from satellite and music rights. With only Rs 9 crore which was left to recover for the film before its release, this start of Phillauri only bolsters its profitability.

#Phillauri is best in North, ordinary elsewhere. Fri ₹ 4.02 cr. India biz… Needs SOLID numbers on Sat+Sun to register STRONG wknd total. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Phillauri director Anshai Lal says that having a big star in the film helps to reach a bigger audience. “As Anushka is part of the film, I am in a way confident about the fate of the film. When you have an A-list actor things become easier in terms of reach. It’s a blessing to be working with these talented actors. When you are sure about the script, actors respect it and then things just flow. They have the experience to elevate the material to another level.I t is easier to communicate when you have a fresh casting as it doesn’t have the baggage of an actor doing certain kind of roles, you don’t have to break stereotypes,”Anshai told PTI.

