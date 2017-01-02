Will debutant Mahira Khan prove to be Shah Rukh Khan’s lucky charm in Raees?

Unlike the young actresses Shah Rukh Khan has romanced, Mahira Khan looks more mature onscreen and is a good match to the 51-year-old superstar. Unlike the young actresses Shah Rukh Khan has romanced, Mahira Khan looks more mature onscreen and is a good match to the 51-year-old superstar.

The Badshah of Bollywood needs a hit. Critical acclaim is fine. Shah Rukh Khan received that in plenty with Fan and Dear Zindagi. But what ultimately matters for a superstar is a solid box-office performance. SRK’s two other contemporaries Aamir Khan (Dangal) and Salman Khan (Sultan) have already jet-set into the 200 crore club with their last releases and that too with relative ease. The only one lagging behind is SRK and evidently, stakes are extremely high this time.

Making matters more challenging is Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil which is equally buzzing strong. While Raaes does have a strong commercial pull in the form of its dialogues, an item number by Sunny Leone, the one aspect of the film that almost everyone would be looking forward to is undoubtedly the King of Romance serenading Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan.

In the past, SRK’s pairing with debutant actresses has mostly clicked at the box-office and we wouldn’t mind history repeating itself once again. In the midst of all the Pakistan drama that was unleashed by political parties owing to Mahira’s presence in Raees, the question is can Mahira prove to be lucky for King Khan. Let’s take a look at what could work for SRK-Mahira pairing:

Mahira’s Fanbase

For the first time, the debutant actress opposite SRK is not a total novice. Mahira Khan is uber popular in Pakistan and also has a massive fan following in the Middle-East which is an SRK territory. Meanwhile, in India, Mahira is not exactly a rank newcomer for her television serials have gathered her good familiarity with our desi audience. The formidable fanbase of Mahira will be eager to watch out how the pretty actress holds up her own opposite SRK.

Good actress

Mahira Khan is not beauty without brains. She is a good actress too. For all those who have seen Humsafar will vouch for her acting talent as she charmed one and all with her power-packed performance as the beauteous Khirad Ahsaan. The serial established her as one of the leading female lights of Pakistani cinema and also found acceptance in India when it was aired here.

Her mature looks

Unlike the young actresses Shah Rukh has romanced, Mahira looks more mature onscreen and is a good match to the 51-year-old superstar. It’s been sometime since one saw SRK in his full-fledged romantic avatar and if the just-released posters of the film are anything to go by, one can expect to see love, fire and passion unleashed in SRK style, in Raees. And there is also a desert song sequence.

The luck factor

SRK needs the rub of the green to go his way this time. The superstar has barely got it wrong with newcomers and debutant Mahira could bring him the much-wanted newcomer’s luck. The only flip side till date is Mahira’s absence from the film’s promotions. The actress won’t be coming to India for promoting Raees owing to politics played by the MNS. Her absence would definitely affect the marketing strategies that the team may have initially built.

Other B-town beauties who debuted with SRK

Anushka Sharma – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Deepika Padukone – Om Shanti Om

Gayatri Joshi- Swades

Mahima Chowdhary- Pardes

Shilpa Shetty – Baazigar

