Why James Cameron is wrong on Wonder Woman

James Cameron, Hollywood auteur known for Titanic and Avatar, recently made a comment on superhero film Wonder Woman directed by Patty Jenkins. The comment which was part of an interview published in The Guardian was, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie, but to me, it’s a step backwards.” He also compared Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman to Sarah Connor, a major character in Terminator franchise by saying that, “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit.”

Patty Jenkins has already given a suitable reply to him, but here, I am going to discuss my thoughts on Cameron’s views. From what I understand, he is saying that while Wonder Woman was presented for the proverbial male gaze with her toned body and beauty, his Sarah Connor was more of a real woman with her courage and realism.

Now, I loved the character of Sarah Connor and I agree with Cameron here. And he is entitled to his opinion, but I take issue with his words on Wonder Woman. What James Cameron fails to understand is the importance of a female icon Wonder Woman, its influence on pop culture and, by extension, civil society. True, Patty Jenkins’ film does not tell a realistic story, but Wonder Woman and other successful films with female leads can have a positive effect on little girls and young women. They get heroes of their own to emulate and be inspired from in a world dominated by Superman and Batman. Already there are countless little girls and even boys who have found an idol in Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s success and cultural influence may well begin a change in how Hollywood portrays women.

And why can’t a strong female character be a beauty icon? What’s wrong with a beautiful woman? Why do women have to be damaged and have to go through multiple ordeals to be deemed strong?

True, Wonder Woman and especially Gal Gadot’s interpretation can be objectified too. Even in comics, Wonder Woman is as much a sex symbol as a superhero. But Wonder Woman’s oomph and sex appeal does not have to be only for the male gaze. A woman’s sexuality can and has been empowering for women. A big problem with the patriarchal society is that women’s sexuality is perpetually repressed as it is considered threatening to the male-dominated social order.

Also, as Jenkins herself said in reply to Cameron, feminism isn’t just women undergoing troubles to be strong, they can be strong while being anything male icons have been in films, and that includes superheroes. To paraphrase Jenkins, there is nothing like the right and wrong kind of powerful woman. Feminism theory does not have a single interpretation. Any sort of icon can serve as an inspiration to men or women and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is truly an inspiring icon.

