How Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli defied the social media culture and kept their wedding a classy affair

In times when we are kept up to date on every minutia of a celebrity’s wedding day including both the pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli managed to keep their nuptials under the wraps. While others were sharing photos from their mehendi, sangeet, and haldi ceremony, Virushka was busy avoiding the paparazzi. Even when the media reports were abuzz with the rumours around their sudden Italy wedding, Anushka tried to keep her D-Day a low-key affair through her spokesperson who in a statement said, “There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage).”

The lovebirds Anushka and Virat, now husband and wife, have been with each other for past four years. But the only time we heard Indian skipper’s name from Bollywood’s bubbly girl Anushka is during her denials on discussing her private life in public. Though Virat expressed his love for Anushka through his display picture on his social media account and a few other posts, the only time we saw a mention of Kohli in Anushka’s social media post is when she announced her being Mrs.Kohli. Definitely, it came as a shock but it is her secrecy around her personal life which brings us to think about how this very famous and sought-after couple kept their wedding a classy affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Despite strong denials, everybody tried to dig deeper but all in vain. All the headlines read ‘rumoured’ or ‘allegedly’ until the couple decided to make it official and tweeted about their tying the knot. On Monday, in identical tweets, the couple wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

The speculations around the wedding ran rife when Virat took an official break from the cricket field for the month of December citing ‘personal reasons’. Then too all went down the drain as the Indian cricket captain maintained that the break is for him to take some rest. From guesses around the wedding venue to the guest list and wedding trousseau, nothing got a validation from Virat and Anushka. Nor the PR machinery or the social media managers of the duo leaked any videos and photos until and unless they made it official.

Celebrities, we all might agree, have some responsibility to return the love their fans shower upon them, but they too rightfully deserve to enjoy certain special moments of their lives away from the flashes of a hundred camera lenses. And, we hail Mr and Mrs Kohli for not falling prey to this social media culture where for a celebrity to stay relevant, it is necessary to update one’s followers with a close-up look of their personal lives on Instagram or Twitter.

