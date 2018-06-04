Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas are the unsung heroes of Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding released on June 1. Veere Di Wedding released on June 1.

For most actors, it takes some effort to find your place in a big-ticket ensemble. That too, if the film is Veere Di Wedding features two of Bollywood’s reigning queens – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. To get overshadowed in such a movie is but obvious. But not for two actors who managed to grab all the attention. The artistes in question are Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania. The two actors who were until now trying to find a footing in Bollywood stole the show in the Shashanka Ghosh directorial.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four friends. When the cast of this female-buddy film was announced, little did we know of Shikha Talsania despite her being one of the leading ladies. All that we knew was that she is the daughter of actor-comedian Tiku Talsania and had played the chubby cute friend of Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid way back in 2009. Even in the promotions, she remained a part of the gang. But not anymore! After watching the film, I can say Shikha is one of the strongest characters in the ensemble. Out of the lot, her Meera Sood is mature, balanced and is a connecting force for the remaining three.

Meera is the only one who is a mother, and Shikha pulls this part off with ease. She is sorted, practical and the most relatable. When her friends fight, she gives them a solution. She is a victim of body shaming, yet reluctantly steps out in a swimsuit, trying to break stereotypes. Her troubled relationship with her father hasn’t been explored much, but the little that we saw was where Shikha showed sparks as this was when her character was at its vulnerable most.

Shikha is both bold and soft at the same time. When Meera drinks, she forgets the world is watching. When she talks about “charam-sukh”, she sheds more inhibitions than her friends. In short, she is fiery, yet knows where to draw the line. She even manages to get some of the best dialogues, showing the maturity of her character.

And in a film with a female-centric plot, how much attention do we pay to its male leads? Infact, can we even call them leads? Well, if it is an actor like Sumeet Vyas, we definitely can. The actor isn’t new. We’ve seen enough of him in the digital space and several films. But when Sumeet was cast as Rishabh Malhotra, many, including me, thought how much can a guy do, being the only man among a group of beautiful looking girls? Well, Sumeet has proved everyone wrong and managed to win the scenes even if it had Kareena in the same frame.

Sumeet is the man every girl would want. A total marriage material, from the way he proposes to the way he supports his woman, is everything dreamy. We’ve seen before how Sumeet handles love stories to perfection and in his own manner. In Veere too, his Rishabh is dealing with a woman who has commitment issues, gets paranoid seeing the big fat Indian families and fails to take life’s decisions. Sumeet is calm, head-strong and the support base for not only his fiance but the entire film. Amid the loud women, Sumeet is a breath of fresh air. The way he takes rejection when Kalindi breaks the marriage is unbelievable. He doesn’t react. He indeed holds her hand and lets her go, only to take her back with a bigger embrace when she returns.

Sumeet is the only sensible man in this mad-house. So much so, that he ends up rectifying mistakes of his parents too. The way he has played Rishabh with his signature smile is one of the best things about Veere Di Wedding. After all, which girl would mind her man going down on his knees to propose à la Rishabh style?

