Yes, Veere Di Wedding is not a chick flick; it’s barely even a flick

Movies are usually categorised into three brackets by viewers– good, bad or somewhere in between. Just like life. But Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding has pushed that definition to a new extreme. It has pushed that envelope to reveal a fourth category for defining films. Films that cannot be defined as films, because they are NOT.

Veere Di Wedding makes even the edited and regular wedding videos look great. And no, it’s not so bad that it’s good. Veere Di Wedding is just bad. Led by the cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding is a pretentious attempt at ‘redefining’ female-led cinema. The film is set in Delhi, and the actors’ characters are obnoxiously rich, so, basically, they are meant to be South Delhi girls. Even the ones who are supposed to be relatively poor, are not poor. There are farmhouses, villas and vacation trips to exotic foreign locales. So far, so predictable. But what is perhaps the most disappointing thing about this star-studded film is that it has no ‘redeeming’ factors to speak of. And I say, none. Both Bhasker and Talsania shine in a couple of moments but they are so few and far in between that it really cannot save the film.

As far as the supporting cast goes, Sumeet Vyas’ Rishabh Malhotra, Vishwas Kini’s Bhandari, and Vivek Mushran’s Cookie chacha are likable enough, but then again, they were hardly there in the movie. The movie is about the ‘Veeres,’ a term used to address the Punjabi male. But if you are planning to go to the movie for more subversions, you would be making a mistake. The script is shallow, the characters are not even two-dimensional. They are just there, they just exist, as a half of some forgotten whole.

To be brutally honest, the Race 3 trailer that was aired during the intermission of the movie filled me with more joy than Veere Di Wedding in its entirety. Four women – Kaalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam Kapoor), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker), and Meera (Shikha Talsania) deal with first world problems in a third world country. One has commitment issues, another is desperate for a companion, the third is a spoilt kid dealing with an ugly divorce and the fourth is the only who seems like she has life somewhat figured out.

Okay, so Veere Di Wedding has no performances to boast of, a narrative that never falters because to falter, you will have to take that first step which it never does, and to top it all, it barely has a single fun moment to write of. In fact, Veere Di Wedding is a film that you cannot even poke fun at; even Mithun Chakraborty’s Classic Dance of Love was a blast, compared to this non-film. An immensely forgettable affair, this one.

