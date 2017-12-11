The obsession with Anushka and Virat’s wedding proves that we’re all “begaani shadi mein abdulla deewana”

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy. (Source: Twitter)

As a society, we’re obsessed with weddings and as the months of November-December come around every year and flood our social media news feeds with wedding pictures, we can’t help but scroll through them. As if standing through the same awkward statement “Beta, ab toh tumhari baari hai” (Now it’s your turn to get married) at every family gathering was not enough, social media takes it upon itself to mock us through its steady supply of wedding photos.

This isn’t just a case of scrolling through pictures where you would hardly know anyone except for the bride or groom or some long lost friend who attended the gathering, celebrity weddings take it a notch higher with every publication making sure that you are in attendance at their festivities.

For the past few days, the internet has been flooded with wedding pictures of television actors Bharti Singh and Aashka Goradia. Everything from their mehndi to haldi to even the mata ki chowki, was a celebrity affair and don’t deny that you never clicked on it, even if it was just to check out the clothes. And studying the interest that the audience has in these celebrity weddings, the wedding of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli was nothing less than a festival for the entire country.

Our love for celebrities is strangely intrusive. From the coffee they order at Starbucks to the brand of cereal they buy at the supermarket, we want to know everything. And with Anushka & Virat, these interests of ours were magnified because of their huge celebrity status.

Their TV commercials & photo shoots are #CoupleGoals and his Instagram posts for her are #BoyfriendGoals so just like the Punjabi aunty next door, the obvious next question that everybody has had on their lips for a few years now is “Inki shaadi kab ho rahi hai?” (When are they getting married?). Majority of us are not related to them, in fact we don’t even know who they are as people but discussing their wedding is somehow mandatory for any social circle, all thanks to years of conditioning that made us believe that getting married is the ultimate step in life.

It probably stems out of the fact that we’ve always associated being settled with getting hitched or else how would you explain Salman Khan still answering questions about his wedding. Once a wedding is announced, the daadima in us heaves a sigh of relief that could be exactly worded as “Shukar hai!”

The euphoria around Anushka-Virat’s nuptials cry out for the saying “begaani shaadi mein abdulla deewana” (Going crazy in someone’s else celebration) because frankly, Virushka trending on social media does not affect our lives but thanks to our voyeuristic nature nobody is spared from the gaze of the ever-so-loving fans.

