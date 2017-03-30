The importance of being Anaarkali-heroine but not a victim

Anaarkali of Aarah is a “lady-oriented” film of substance. Anaarkali of Aarah is a “lady-oriented” film of substance.

“Private ka baat alag hota hai. Sambhal lete,” says Anaarkali (played by actor Swara Bhaskar), a Bihar-based folk artiste who sings raunchy songs, to a bunch of well-wishers when they ask her to put behind her the incident in which she was molested by a local politician in full public view.

This dialogue, in the recently-released Anaarkali of Aarah, makes it clear that this is not the first time she has encountered such harassment. She also has no qualms about admitting that she is not perfect (“sati-savitri nehin hain hum”). However, what is unacceptable to her is that she was sexually assaulted and abused by the politician, a vice-chancellor of the local university, drunk on power and alcohol, in front of a large crowd. Ironically, the crowd had gathered to watch her performance during a Dussehra event, one of the biggest celebrations of woman power (shakti) in India, organised by the local police station.

Till that point in the movie, the audience is acquainted with Anaarkali as the most sought-after artiste of Arrah district who has admirers across age-groups. Her songs, peppered with double-meaning and bordering on the risque, are a rage and her oomph factor has ensured an impressive fan-following. She has been exposed to the cruelties and hypocrisies of the world at an early age but that had not diluted her passion for an ‘art’ form, which her mother also practised.

She remains unfazed by the rising pitch of protests against her songs, which are labelled as “ashleel” (vulgar) by those who take the moral high ground. She takes her status as a ‘kalaakar’ (artiste) seriously even though she is constantly judged and seen as an object of desire. Such love for art and a deep belief in it, are the sources of strength that make her stand up to bullies even when it threatens to cut short her life as a ‘kalaakar’.

Last year, Pink tried to drive home the message: No means no. Anarkali of Aarah carries this message forward. Here the message is even more emphatic. Writer-director Avinash Das makes Arrah, a town in Bihar which till some years ago was known for lawlessness, Anarkali’s stomping ground. The setting allows him to fill her world with characters whose mindset is steeped in patriarchy and gives the film a kind of rawness which is very effective. What works in its favour the most is that unlike the three girls in Pink, Anarkali is already seen as a fallen woman — she smokes, uses expletives and indulges in flirtations. While Pink had roped in the towering figure of Amitabh Bachchan to weigh in for the girls, Anarkali confronts the powerful authorities almost alone.

In Anaarkali without the might of a dhai-kilo-ka-haath, it is a tooth-and-nail fight for survival aided by guts and goaded by a strong sense of self-respect that is the centerpiece of the film. It is also amusing to watch how society takes up the role of “protecting a woman”. When a young admirer is found sleeping outside her home, neighbours gather to bash him up. When Anarkali is assaulted during a public event, her colleagues are busy pacifying the politician while the police disperse the crowd which wants to record the incident on their smart phones. Eventually, support comes her way from the young admirer, who is besotted with her, and a fan, who appreciates her talent. But ultimately, she knows she has to take the fight to where it started. She is not a quitter even though the viewers are misled into assuming that for a while.

Anaarkali’s ambition does not involve enjoying the privileges of big cities or being famous. She is happy to sing, be admired for it and enjoy the freedom that she is entitled to. This is what makes Anaarkali of Aarah a “lady-oriented” film of substance, one where a woman is neither glorified not projected as a victim.

