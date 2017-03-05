Stop the trolling. Karan Johar becoming single parent to twins sets the right example

Karan Johar is not a revolutionary, but his decision can be a ‘liberating’ idea for many young people. Karan Johar is not a revolutionary, but his decision can be a ‘liberating’ idea for many young people.

Karan Johar has become a single parent through surrogacy. This one line carries too much information to be processed by the brain in short time. It deals with single parenthood and surrogacy, both ideas that still need time to be completely embraced by our society. If we leave aside all the complexities of surrogacy laws and Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines in the country (remember the debate following Tusshar Kapoor becoming a single father), Karan’s decision to be a single parent to son Yash Johar and daughter Roohi Johar can be seen in a different light.

In its most basic form, it conveys one strong point effectively that as an individual, 44-year old Karan Johar was able to exercise his choice of being a single parent. This idea can be liberating for others at a time when ‘exercising of free will’ has taken a backseat in the country with the prevailing mood of jingoism and rise in intolerance. As expected, social media erupted after the announcement. While many celebrated, others were out to troll.

Parenthood is normally seen associated with marriage in the country. Being a single parent (irrespective of the fact if you are a man or a woman) is still a sort of taboo in the society. While we celebrate the idea of motherhood in its full glory, there’s still some time before we familiarise ourselves with the idea of a ‘single father.’ There is also some sort of stigma associated with infertility. Without sounding preachy, Karan’s decision definitely serves as a right example in people’s endeavour to do away with certain mindsets.

Karan Johar is not a revolutionary, but his decision can be a ‘liberating’ idea for many young people who want to have kids and become single parents (without getting married, given the toll that modern lifestyle often takes on them, compelling them to seek the help of modern technology). And it helps if we have an example of someone who has followed his heart. In that sense, Tusshar Kapoor’s decision had more significance as he was the first celebrity to become a single father.

Karan Johar joins a short list of other celebrities who have decided to be single parents – Sushmita Sen and Tusshar Kapoor. If we talk solely about surrogacy, we have enough examples around — Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao became the first Bollywood couple to announce the birth of their son, Azad, through surrogacy. AbRam, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, too was born in 2013 via surrogacy.

Many media outlets had regarded Tusshar Kapoor’s choice to be ‘unconventional’. Some have gone ahead to tag it as ‘ultra-modern’. In this sense, Karan’s decision becomes more significant. Many will also tag him as a ‘liberal.’ But for once, can we do away with our eagerness to tag individuals and their decisions? As a society, our endeavour should be to see these decisions as ‘individual choices’ rather than confining them in certain set ideas that somehow trap the value of these decisions.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt says she has brother, sister in Karan Johar’s twins, reveals ‘she’s bursting with joy’

Needless to say, Karan Johar’s decision will be scrutinised by many. From medical professionals to activists, his decision will go through every possible microscopic lens. However, if we can celebrate his decision as a ‘choice’, it will go long way in establishing individual freedom in the country (something that we need urgently).

See | Karan Johar gets trolled after becoming a parent to twins

Here’s what Karan Johar said after becoming a parent:

“I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.

This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that. By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part of the upbringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family.

Also Read: Karan Johar confirms he’s dad of twins: Yash and Roohi are pieces of my heart. Read his full statement

I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers. Finally, a big thank you to Dr. Jatin Shah for his guidance and support and for being like a family member through this wonderful and exciting journey.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd