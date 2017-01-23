Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees: Why are we fascinated with gangsters?

There is an abundance of gangster films but none can touch Godfather in terms of compelling characters and their stories. There is an abundance of gangster films but none can touch Godfather in terms of compelling characters and their stories.

There have been a number of gangster films before and after but as a fan, my first proper introduction to a gangster and his life was Deewar written by Salim-Javed. Amitabh Bachchan was perhaps among the few in his generation to portray an anti-hero on the silver screen. His character was loosely based on Haji Mastan, a real-life don. Deewar was a commercial film despite its efforts of exploring the moral ambiguity of its protagonist. It was perhaps the few times when Indian audience saw ‘bad’ with a certain dimension to it. Fast forward a few decades and Satya again pushed gangster sagas to the forefront. Ramgopal Varma made it his leitmotif and churned out a number of films based on gangsters drawn from real life. Films including Company, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Vaastav, Gangs of Wasseypur and Sarkar need to be mentioned.

But no Hindi film could match the scale and ambition of something like The Godfather trilogy starring a brilliant galaxy of actors—Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Part of Godfather’s success comes from literature. It was based on a crime novel of the same name by Mario Puzo. The story charts out the journey of Italian mob boss Vito Corleone who migrate to New York city and eventually becomes a mafia don. As a child, Vito Corleone has to flee Italy as all his family members are killed by a local mafia don. After migrating to New York city, Vito eventually takes part in the organised crime and climbs the ladder of the underworld.

Some of the themes used in Godfather still reverberate with us. There’s still prevalent prejudice towards immigrants. There’s still the question of poverty and crime originating from it. Godfather was essentially a tale of power struggles, ambition, family feuds, having morals in crime-ridden world and more. The film explores the moral dilemma of Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino). He is an educated man who grapples with his father’s views on many things. Unlike his father (as we see in the second part), Michael insists on solving feuds without violence. He wants to legitimise their business.

Most characters in Godfather have a backstory. You would find the different dimension to their personalities. Everyone is doing something because they have a purpose behind it. Be it Sonny Corleone (older brother of Michael) or Diane Keaton (Michael’s girlfriend), the story has an abundance of character arcs. Moreover, Godfather succeeds to give its gangster-heroes a very powerful human touch and story.

There is an abundance of gangster films but none can touch Godfather in terms of compelling characters and their stories. Other movies that followed Godfather, unfortunately, didn’t care that much for characters and their stories. That’s how you will find all the glory of violence and power in these films but little sympathy for gangsters. Filmmakers spent more time in glamorising the life and of gangsters on screen.

But what makes gangster dramas such a favourite of audiences? Because everyone loves the story of an underdog, the Robinhood tale. Some Hindi movies are based on real-life gangsters including Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem. They are mysterious and make an interesting subject to watch on screen. However, there’s a very subtle difference between glorifying and doing justice to a gangster’s role on screen. And filmmakers should understand that difference.

For instance, Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Deewar is that of melancholy and loneliness. His eyes carry a wealth of emotions. You could sense his cynicism and cold sadness towards the world at large. Even as he becomes part of underworld doing petty crimes, he never loses sight of where he came from. Many few actors since Bachchan have succeeded to make a gangster character look so vulnerable and adorable.

Can Shah Rukh Khan do that? The challenge before Raees is to create sympathy for its protagonist. In Deewar, you could sense Amitabh’s anger and sadness. The trailer of Raees promises that film will be beautiful and magnificent. But what about the character? We hope that makers have that in mind as well.

