In the case of Being Human vs Blackbucks, the buck stopped at Salman Khan

The case of Salman Khan and two blackbucks has been pending for 20 years. The case of Salman Khan and two blackbucks has been pending for 20 years.

Salman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and if history has taught us anything, we know that a country that treats its film celebrities as demi-gods, there is a very slim chance of Salman actually ending up in jail. Salman earned a reputation for being the serial bad boy early on and none of it was interpreted as sexy.

From ‘allegedly’ assaulting his girlfriend to ‘allegedly’ driving over people sleeping on a footpath, Salman has a lot of ghosts in his past but of all of those ghosts, no one guessed that it would be the two blackbucks which would actually haunt him.

But ask yourself, do you actually care about the blackbucks? Half of us hadn’t even heard of this animal until two of them were killed in 1998 by the hands of Salman Khan and his license-expired gun.

The fandom of Salman Khan is a scary territory and Bhai fans are no less than fanatics when it comes to defending their star. I, for one, don’t fall in the fan category but that’s only because I don’t identify with the Bhai films that are sold as mass entertainers but end up being a 3-hour festival celebrating the existence of Salman. So a Twitter revolution might as well be on the way to defend the star. Soon hashtags saying #BhaiKoBachao will start trending on Twitter.

As Salman Khan is sentenced to a 5-year jail term, there have been many who are hailing Salman’s humanitarian actions and why he should be pardoned but then there are others whose thoughts echo “At least, he got convicted for this one.” The latter ones aren’t celebrating judiciary’s verdict but in fact, are only rejoicing that at least there was some case that he couldn’t get out of.

We have often seen that a celebrity at the center of a scandal gains maximum attention and such a phenomenon only occurs because as a voyeuristic audience, we like to watch successful people crumble. Of all people, Salman would know this the best because isn’t Bigg Boss a minuscule version of the same?

Salman Khan’s lawyers will try to find a loophole to get their client out of this but in the meanwhile, let’s mourn for the producers whose big bucks are hanging in the balance.

