Raj Kapoor’s films would have irked today’s moral police. Is this the future he dreamed of?

On Raj Kappor's 93rd birth anniversary, here's looking at the films of this visionary that would have surely irked the moral police of 2017.

Raj Kapoor started his film journey as an actor but soon spread his vision through direction and production as well. After independence, a lot of Hindi films focused on the changing political and economic scenario of the country. People from the rural sector were slowly starting to move to bigger cities and the conflict between these societies was a recurring issue in the movies. Raj Kapoor starred and produced many such films that told the story of India during the 1950s.

Every few weeks, we get to read about films that “offend” a community and opinion pieces about a character’s morality, or rather lack of. Stories are not told as stories, rather they are posed as agendas for a social cause. The decision making of a fictional character is considered to have implications on audience and that is where the moral police steps in.

Raj Kapoor’s Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960) saw him in the lead role and was also produced under the RK banner. Raj Kapoor plays a man who joins a gang of bandits who believe that they are only looting the rich to help the poor. When he witnesses a murder, he reports it to the police who in turn decide to kill the gang of bandits. Now he is stuck in a conundrum trying to figure out that who is actually the real villain here? The bandits who killed a man or the police who also wants to kill the bandits. If the law enforcement’s ways are just as brutal as those who are defying the law, then what exactly is the difference between them? This question poses as a huge dilemma for the protagonist. Had this film released today, the police force and the moral guardians of the society would have had big objections to the plot.

Raj Kapoor played the lead role in 1959’s Main Nashe Mein Hoon where he plays an alcoholic. In this day and age, if our lead hero does not play a morally upright citizen, he is taken to task for influencing the “impressionable” audience. The anti-heroes also aren’t welcomed whole-heartedly as we lose sight of differentiating between an actor and his character. Who can imagine if one was to be the solo hero who is an extremely flawed individual?

The 1957 film Sharada had Raj Kapoor and Meena Kumari playing leads in a unique love story. The two are in love and wish to marry each other but unavoidable circumstances lead to Meena Kumari’s character marrying Raj Kapoor’s father in the movie. The woman who was the object of his affection is now his step-mother and his character is stuck in a constant dilemma as he cannot decipher their relationship now. This was a film that released 60 years ago, who can imagine taking up such a bold subject today?

With his directorial ventures also, Raj Kapoor never shied away from taking up subjects that irked the society. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) was a commentary on physical beauty vis-a-vis inner beauty. Though the film was largely criticised for the protagonist’s bold outfits but the film aimed at picking a subject that wasn’t considered commercial at the time.

With Prem Rog, he told a story of a family that is deeply stuck in their orthodox ways. In the name of religion and tradition, they are ready to forgo the happiness of their daughter and through his protagonist, Raj Kapoor questioned these so-called traditions. Which filmmaker would dare to take on religion considering the political climate today?

With films that set the foundation for Hindi cinema as we know it today, Raj Kapoor established standards that were progressive and forward-thinking. Hindi cinema has come a long way since then but the moral police that strictly scrutinises every piece of art has played a huge role in holding back the progress of Hindi cinema. Raj Kapoor must have hoped for a better tomorrow and here’s hoping that his envisioned future arrives one day.

