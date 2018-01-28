Ranveer Singh as Padmaavat’s Allauddin Khilji: How this hero aced his villainous act

Ranveer Singh proves his mettle as an actor with Padmaavat’s character Allauddin Khilji. Ranveer Singh proves his mettle as an actor with Padmaavat’s character Allauddin Khilji.

In a conversation with Amit Sadh, he cited Ranveer Singh as the perfect example of someone who time and again puts the audience in a space of awe and surprise with the projects he takes up. And I would totally agree with him, especially after watching Ranveer in Padmaavat.

At the peak of his career, it would not have been an easy step to take up a character as negative and inhumane as Allauddin Khilji. But Ranveer Singh took up the challenge and now the world is talking about him. In fact, many critics have been crediting Padmaavat’s success to Ranveer’s energy and the effort he has put in to make Allauddin the most hated villain ever.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Not many actors accept the challenge of enacting negative roles. @RanveerOfficial is enjoying tremendous acclaim for his act in #Padmaavat and has also cemented his status by delivering the numbers: His biggest Day 1 on Thu [19 cr] and his biggest single day ever on Fri [32 cr].”

From his Game of Thrones’ inspired look to Joker-like behavior, Ranveer wins you over in each and every frame he appears. After a point of time, you feel the film is 80% about Allauddin Khilji but even then, you just do not move from your seat because Ranveer as Allauddin makes bad look good.

Ranveer Singh owns the character from the very first scene and dialogue where he mentions, “Allah ki banai hur nayab cheez par kewal Alauddin ka haq hai” (Alauddin is the rightful owner of God’s every unique creation). From the first celebratory dance sequence to dance of obsession, Ranveer never fails to give you goosebumps. His act of being bad is surely going to be as popular as Shah Rukh Khan’s act in Baazigar.

Padmaavat would have been incomplete without Ranveer Singh and this could just be another beginning for Ranveer.

