What really is the point of Ram Gopal Varma’s God, Sex and Truth?

That India is sexually repressed country is not news to us. Sex education is tiptoed around in our schools and authorities think its best if we are not exposed to condom ads on television because that would just start a conversation around safe sex and who wants to indulge in conversation about the birds and the bees with their young ones.

Amidst this sexual repression of society where porn is consumed rapidly behind closed doors or sometimes in the open and where Deepika Padukone’s bare torso is covered in movie theaters lies Ram Gopal Varma’s latest venture God Sex and Truth (GST is the acronym for this “film” and we can’t decipher if that has anything to do with the economic scenario of the country but it’s RGV so one can never say).

In a three-minute trailer of that the maker released a few days ago, a sensuous looking Mia Malkova speaks about sex while engaging in some fairly distracting gestures and we are left wondering what exactly is the point of this. It was in 2004 when Neha Dhupia said, “Only sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell in Bollywood” but this was 14 years ago. Aren’t we way past the point where filmmakers have to resort to such gimmicks to grab some eyeballs? Well, of course, there is a huge market for erotic films in India, just like the rest of the world, but after making films like Satya, Rangeela, Sarkar, is this what Ram Gopal Varma has come up with?

RGV tries to portray this film as a “revolutionary philosophical treatise” that tells the “Truth behind Sex as intended by God”. In his head, he is trying to normalise the conversation about sex, which only raises eyebrows in an Indian setting but if the trailer of this “film” is anything to go by, it’s not helping the case. Varma believes that by casting an adult movie star and throwing in some quotes by Freud and Henry Miller, he is trying intellectualise sex. Is he that unaware of the society we live in or is it just another stunt by the once acclaimed filmmaker to stay in the news for just a few more days? At this point, RGV has turned into a guy desperate for right swipes that he will write just about anything on his Tinder bio and would surely lead it with sapiosexual.

A few months ago, Varma made a short film called Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai. The film had nothing to do with Sunny Leone but it was the story of a girl telling her parents that she wants to be a porn star. After an excruciating 11 minutes, one is left wondering if this film was a speech about women owning up their sexuality or just a badly written film that gives the impression that it was made by some college students.

Over the past few years, Ram Gopal Varma has managed to grab headlines not because of the films he makes but because of his Twitter updates. If someone told me a few years ago that RGV and KRK would end up in the same list of Twitter nobodies, I would have laughed it off but sadly, such is the case now. Ram Gopal Varma has accepted on numerous occasions that he likes the attention and his shenanigans exist only because he wants to make noise but wasn’t this once the filmmaker who had something to say as well?

Ram Gopal Varma lost the plot years ago we have been reminiscing the glorious era of this filmmaker for almost a decade now but we would still like to believe that beneath all this sapiosexual-ness, there lies a man who is self-aware about his “film” God, Sex and Truth.

