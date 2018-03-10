Here’s how Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are closing the gap in politics

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are fast learning the ropes Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are fast learning the ropes

In politics, perception is everything. And Rajinikanth knows it and values it at a time when majority of political leaders no longer seem to worry about the optics of their actions. The actor in a smart move has dropped his world famous ‘Superstar’ tag from his Twitter handle. He seems to understand while being a Superstar helps him to succeed at the box office, in politics, it will only take him so far.

It can be perceived as a move to close the distance between him and people. His star power may draw huge crowds, but to convert each of his audience into a vote for his party in the election would require him to connect with people at the grassroots level. It seems he rather prefers people celebrating him as Thalaivar (leader) now to being called as the ‘Superstar.’ It can also be seen as an indication of Rajinikanth’s baby steps towards bidding goodbye to the film industry as he prepares to take up the role of a public servant.

Just a couple of days ago, he even joined the other popular networking sites Facebook and Instagram, where he has also simply used his screen name Rajinikanth sans ‘Superstar’ title. It missed everyone’s attention until he dropped the omnipotent tag from his Twitter page.

Not just Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, who has also taken the political plunge, is fast learning the rules of engagement in the world of politics. His oratory skills have been tuned to make it more appealing to the common people. He now addresses the audience of his public speeches as brothers and sisters. A move clearly aimed at closing the gap between him and the public that was a byproduct of his stardom. He aspires to engrave in the minds of his audience that he is not a star far in the sky anymore, who is inaccessible to the commoners. But a leader, who wishes to be a member of their families.

Let’s join hands to build a sustainable village. New TN begins with you. Visit http://t.co/aHwGLWPlEJ to volunteer #naalainamadhe#maiam#TamilPride — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 11, 2018

