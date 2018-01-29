Things we would’ve missed watching if Padmaavat hadn’t released at all

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is finally out and writing its own destiny. While its entire journey through the tables of the CBFC and at the hands of fringe groups will be remembered for a long time, we are grateful that it released. No, not because it gave a closure (almost) to an issue that had become a national debate (for some), but also because the world would’ve been different if Padmavati-turned-Padmaavat hadn’t released at all! This article has spoilers (disclaimer) as it tries to explore what this magnum opus, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, gave Bollywood in its entire cinematic grandeur.

When Padmaavat was fighting for its identity, I believed it would go down in history as an example of how to stand by one’s creative liberties. But now, it is a little more. The film also had elements that would be remembered for a long time in terms of performances and direction. Let me point out some.

Needless to say, Padmaavat has Bhansali’s signature style of storytelling. Opulent and splendid, this film also boasts of all his patent colours. But what’s new? Haven’t we seen that all in his previous films like Bajirao Mastani and Devdas? Definitely yes, but this time he has gone a step higher a la 300 style war scenes. From the colour tone of its frames to the drone camera angles and even the kind of VFX, it is on similar lines, definitely not at par but something that can be noticed, all the more if seen in 3D-IMAX.

Ranveer Singh played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Padmaavat gave birth to an actor called Ranveer Singh too. No, I don’t mean the Ranveer we’ve seen before. This time, he was different. Trust Bhansali to do the impossible or put his actors in the most challenging spot. From the lover-boy Ranveer we’ve mostly seen, to the barbaric and power hungry Alauddin Khilji, he has suddenly become an actor for all seasons. Prior to its release, we did hear of how Padmaavat will change the way we look at Ranveer. And that did happen. He played the self-loving and greedy Khilji, the most draconian villain in recent times, and this was no less than a gamble for him. Ranveer took this challenge when he is just 10 films down in Bollywood. This is at a time when actors wish to play it safe and simple, flex their muscles, romance their ladies and do some naach-gaana to win the audience.

Ranveer’s risk could’ve easily gone wrong leaving a scratch on his filmography for a long time. But his hard work which went skin-deep, could be seen and the audience loved to hate him with open arms. Now, imagine what if this film was banned. We would’ve missed out on seeing Ranveer’s best performance till date. We are happy that didn’t happen!

Actor Jim Sarbh played Malik Kafur in Padmaavat. Actor Jim Sarbh played Malik Kafur in Padmaavat.

There was another name who turned heads. This particular actor was the force behind Khilji’s wickedness and cruelty. He was Malik Kafur, played by Jim Sarbh. The homosexual character who had so much love for his master Khilji, that he even tried to compare himself to Rani Padmavati. The undertones of this unique master-slave relationship was beautifully established, given the fact that Indian films are yet to achieve that creative freedom to show things as they are! Jim played his part like we could’ve never expected. Padmaavat surely brought out an unknown side of his acting, which remained hidden in his previous films.

Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone portrayed Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone portrayed Rani Padmavati.

Deepika Padukone replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Bhansali’s muse with Ram-Leela. He manages to bring out the deepest beauty of all his leading ladies and just like Aish, he extracted the delicateness of Deepika with utmost perfection too. Deepika who is on a hattrick with Bhansali in Padmaavat has never looked this way. She plays Rani Padmavati who was known for her beauty, the sole reason why Khilji attached Chittor. Deepika has worn the most opulent costumes, the heaviest jewellery, but the simplicity and honour on her face and eyes made her a sight never seen before. Padmaavat, which she calls her most challenging film, surely brought out the best in her.

I cannot not mention Shahid Kapoor too. He is the latest entrant in the Bhansali camp and Padmaavat is his first period drama. From his varied roles in Udta Punjab and Haider to playing Rawal Ratan Singh, Shahid has undergone a lot of transformation. No more he shies away from picking difficult roles. And we all know, to satiate Bhansali, you have to be at least perfect on camera, if not anything more!

Shahid Kapoor donned the role of Rawal Ratan SIngh in Padmaavat. Shahid Kapoor donned the role of Rawal Ratan SIngh in Padmaavat.

I would give Shahid brownie points for taking up Padmaavat where he knew he was not the main lead. The antagonist and even the leading lady were more powerful that him. But he kept aside all that and played a king with utmost poise and perfection.

This film was questioned for insulting the Rajputana ‘aan-baan-shaan’. But only after its viewing, we know how much it rather upheld their ‘usools’ and its tenets. If only this film hadn’t released, we would’ve never understood the valour of the Rajput kings and their principals. For some, the film had an overdose of this philosophy. But at the end of the day, here is one film which closely showed this community.

Padmaavat faced trouble due to alleged distortion of historical facts. Padmaavat faced trouble due to alleged distortion of historical facts.

Also, can I give extra points to Padmaavat’s background score? For me, it was one of the most haunting, deeply striking music heard in recent times. It wasn’t happy at all. Yet this sad tune was enough to teleport us into this particular story from our history and feel the pain and honour of those queens. This music occurs in the course of film whenever Deepika’s Rani Padmavati is tested for her strength and dedication. From the film’s opening credits to end credit roll, this music almost took us through the entire journey, and it continues to echo in my ears as I write this piece!

