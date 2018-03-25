After Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s disappointing revival, do we really need Khichdi’s comeback?

Khichdi is all set to return to our television screens. Khichdi is all set to return to our television screens.

TV show Khichdi is all set to make a comeback, again. The show originally aired in the early 2000s and got a reboot as Instant Khichdi which was then followed by a movie. Safe to say, this isn’t the first time that the production house is diving back into the antics of the Parekh family but the bigger question still remains, do we really need another revival of a classic comedy show?

One of the most loved comedy shows of 21st century, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got a reboot in 2017. The show was updated, the sets were glamorous and this time, it was a web series but sadly, it did not even come close to creating the charm that the original show had. While the original was known for its quick wit, sharp dialogues and sassy performances, the new one did nothing but remind us of the good old days. It felt like a college reunion where one tries to emulate the ways of young adulthood into their middle age. The result did not surprise many. Despite retaining the main cast members and the original writers, the show failed to live up to the expectations. But what was the reason behind that?

One could argue that with the change of the viewing audience, the reception was bound to take a hit. And then, there is that inexplicable enigma of timing.

Recently, the hit 90s comedy show Hum Paanch also got a reboot. In all fairness, this one had hardly anything to do with the original. It did not feature the same cast and even the production company was different, but such is the magic of nostalgia that the viewer will get sucked in just to experience the euphoria that they once felt. Needless to say, the Hum Paanch reboot was a failed attempt.

The 90s and the early 2000s were a wonderful time for television. The genres were varied and the attack of the saas-bahus was still at an arm’s length. Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati and many such shows were a part of those early days and it just makes us skeptical that there are talks for the revival of them all. Another popular show Movers and Shakers is also getting ready for a reboot.

It is easier to sell nostalgia than newer content and even though we are constantly being served content on every available platform, there seems to be a shortage of new, engaging content, be it in movies or television. Even, the rehashed versions of popular old songs have become a recurring feature. We wonder if this bug is going to bite television as well!

The team of Khichdi is reuniting after a long gap of 8 years and that is a long time in the world of entertainment. The kids who grew up watching this show in its early years are well on their way to becoming self-sufficient adults and the kids now don’t probably know about its existence.

For the sake of nostalgia, which seems to be the biggest currency in the entertainment industry, we will give this reboot a chance, but we sure are going to keep our fingers crossed.

