Kangana Ranaut’s threat to slap Sugandha Mishra comes from years of bullying she took in Bollywood?

Kangana Ranaut does not believe in mincing words. And this habit has helped her make friends and enemies both, actually more enemies than friends. But what happens when she takes on someone half her popularity or power? During Rangoon promotions, she visited the sets of Voice of India 2 where stand-up Sugandha Mishra was also performing. After Sugandha mimicked the way Kangana talks, the actor shocked the entire set by saying she will like to slap the comedienne.

Later, Kangana dismissed the incident as saying ‘it was for cameras’. “That was for fun and the cameras. I wasn’t really offended. But it’s unfair to judge a person on looks, clothes, accent and other superficiality. I should know since I was bullied a lot in the earlier years.”

What she left unsaid was that bullying didn’t stop once she entered Bollywood. Her accent and the way she spoke — the very thing Sugandha mimicked — made her a brunt of jokes. It took years and oodles of talent before she made it big. Acceptance, well that is yet to come.

Probably, Kangana being Kangana, she is not even looking for it. But the opponent she took on this time is half her size and stature. If Kangana thought of it as a joke, this one definitely misfired.

This would not be the first time that a star has walked off in a huff after taking umbrage at a stand-up’s performance, from Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Facebook post on facing racist act on Comedy Circus to many stars refusing to come on the show given its roast format. But Kangana’s threat of a slap carries a different meaning than walking off that marks dissent. Maybe next time, Kangana would take on someone her own size. Say, Shahid Kapoor for instance.

This is not the first time Kangana has made news during Rangoon promotions for reasons which have nothing to do with the film. Her fracas with Shahid Kapoor is well known. While both have said that there is nothing wrong between them, their comments say otherwise. Kangana said Shahid made sharing cottages during the film’s outdoor schedule a nightmare, while the Haider star’s reply was she has a very fertile imagination. We are yet to hear the last on this subject.

Earlier, Kangana began the film’s promotions by talking about Hrithik Roshan. Kangana revived ghosts of relationships past every time she opened up to media.

Kangana always leaves us dumbstruck with her statements but let it be at the expense of people who are her own stature and not unsuspecting comics. And never violence, because when has that ever served anyone?

