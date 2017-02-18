Jolly LLB 2: Film is a hit, owes a lot to Akshay Kumar’s reinvention from a comedy star to an all-rounder

Akshay Kumar is in that phase of his career today where he is open to doing experiments with a variety of films and characters. Akshay Kumar is in that phase of his career today where he is open to doing experiments with a variety of films and characters.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Jolly LLB 2 is a hit. The movie had already recovered its cost prior to its release. Made on an economical budget of Rs 45 crore, this courtroom drama has collected Rs 77.71 crore in its opening week. The presence of two brilliant actors – Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor has increased the film’s accessibility and popularity among the audience. Jolly LLB 2 is also one of the few Hindi films in recent times to dig deeper into the culture and mindset of people of small town India. It’s very “Indian” in its sensibilities and treatment. All of which makes Jolly LLB 2 a very familiar, earthy and accessible movie that few Hindi films can claim to be.

The film does go overboard sometimes and becomes mawkish in parts. But, at large, watching it feels like coming to one’s home and it’s familiar surroundings. And if not all, some credit goes to Akshay Kumar for levitating “Jolly LLB 2” from a small-time film to a multiplex-entertainer.

Akshay Kumar is in that phase of his career today where he is open to doing experiments with a variety of films and characters. He can infuse a new energy into ordinary characters. Akshay surely lacks the bright magnetism that a ‘Khan’ possess, but that particular disadvantage (or is it an advantage) also seems to be working in his favour. You can not imagine an Aamir Khan or Salman Khan in the role of Jolly. Or for that matter even Shah Rukh Khan. Akshay’s stardom doesn’t become an obstacle in his portrayal of a commoner. That’s why the audience will likely see Akshay in any film today. Akshay is the only actor who can sell you a patriotic drama like Airlift and a mindless comedy like Housefull 3 at the same time. It’s an enviable position to be among the actors in the industry today, who are dependent on some sort of model.

Even a cursory glance at his bad 90’s movies will make you question Akshay Kumar’s ability as an actor. Even a cursory glance at his bad 90’s movies will make you question Akshay Kumar’s ability as an actor.

However, the acceptance of Akshay as an actor didn’t happen overnight. When this turn-around actually happened? For those who are just taking a note of Akshay’s new-found talent for acting, Akshay has always been around. It was not as if he was a non-actor or wasn’t doing any good films all this while. His films like Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and other action flicks managed to pull crowds. He was always a star of these films. His dexterity with action sequences and ability to dance effortlessly were some of the highlights of his career. They may seem mindless now, but item numbers like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Bholi Bhali Ladki, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast are solid proofs of his stardom.

But, even a cursory glance at his bad 90’s movies will make you question Akshay’s ability as an actor. Looking at the list of his cheesy B-grade movies back in the 90s makes it hard for anyone to imagine Akshay destined to be on the top of his game one day. But apparently he is very much at the top right now and that has come with staying relevant.

Then Hera Pheri (2000) happened and Akshay experimented with comic roles in films that followed including Bhool Bhulaiya, Houseful, Namaste London and Singh is Kinng. However, Akshay quickly came out of ‘doing comedy roles’ phase to do ‘more diverse cinema’. His films – Baby, Special 26, Airlift and Rustom mark a significant turn in his career.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film inching towards Rs 100-crore mark

Moreover, he has managed to stay relevant by keep shifting through a variety of characters. He has never stayed in a particular ‘image’ for a longer duration. Sometimes actors do find themselves trapped in an image. Akshay today is giving the audience a range and variety of cinema that few can offer with box-office returns.

Just take a look at Akshay’s 2017 films line-up – Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Crack, PadMan and Naam Shabana. He is also doing a film titled 2.0 down south co-starring Rajinikanth. Unlike Aamir Khan who does one film a year, Akshay is doing more films with varying subjects.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd