Can War be the Hrithik Roshan film we have been waiting for?

What is it that sets Hrithik Roshan apart from the herd? Is it his acting chops or unbelievable dancing or his heavy-duty punches or all of them? While many would vouch that they had been missing the amalgamation of all these in Hrithik’s last few films, his latest release War might just turn the tide.

Advertising

So are we happy to have Hrithik back in his elements in the Yash Raj Films production? It is a definite yes for many!

Hrithik Roshan was missing from “action” quite literally for the past few years. Call it his personal life that kept him busy, his infamous spat with a female actor or his choice of roles, the star was not able to deliver what his fans expected. He could not even give us a dozen films in the last decade.

Right from his big debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Hrithik has utilised his strong points to the T. But while KNPH put him in a league above the Khans and Kapoors, Hrithik, somehow, failed to keep his position due to poor movie choices. His films back then were opening better than his contemporaries, but the following years saw him being “written off” several times until he bounced back with Koi Mil Gaya (2003). This was followed by bigger hits like Krrish, Dhoom 2 and Krrish 3 where he played characters that were packaged to please the eyes.

Advertising

But every time Hrithik tried to prove his versatility with films like Fiza, Guzaarish, Lakshya and Agneepath, fans wished to see more of him rather than having him stuck to a wheelchair or caught in family revenge.

We did get a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara somewhere in the middle, but Hrithik stayed honest to his part.

Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang was probably the last film where we saw the actor in his elements. From spellbinding dance moves to high-octane action, HR delivered exactly what was expected from him. Though the film’s weak plot and average business did leave a dent, fans were ready to forgo that till the time their favourite star was doing what he does the best – being the Greek God of Bollywood.

His Kites fell and his much anticipated Mohenjo Daro (2016) turned out to be box office disaster. Though his performance in Kaabil received critical appraise, Hrithik went into a shell for two years.

Hrithik’s first release this year, Super 30 was experimental on his part – yes, he jumped onto the bandwagon of biographies with this one. He did impress as mathematician Anand Kumar, but, where was the Hrithik, whom fans have been yearning to watch for years?

Now, all eyes (and hearts) seem to be stuck on Hrithik Roshan’s War. If the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like HR fans won’t be left disappointed this time.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Hrithik said, “This is a genre that I really love. And I think I have not got to do it often. In fact, every film that I do or look forward to doing, I keep hoping it is this genre, this space, which is the action entertainer. But unfortunately, I have done only three films, Dhoom 2, Bang Bang which was with Sid (director, Sidharth Anand) and now War. So I am really happy that I am getting a chance to do something in this space again.”

Will War mark the return of Hrithik Roshan, as the best package of looks, talent, action and nimble feet we’ve seen in our Hindi films till date? We can only hope!