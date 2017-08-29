Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Here are five memorable films of the actor

Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Here are five memorable characters played by the actor. Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Here are five memorable characters played by the actor.

I am a big fan of Nagarjuna. I have watched two of his films multiple times and have fallen in love with his characters and even today, there are times when I rewatch my favourite scenes. Initially, I had decided to go with some of his best movies in the late 80s and 90s but I think, it would not be fair to not mention one interesting role that he played in a bilingual recently. So here are my favourite five films, which you must watch if you are a fan of this fantastic actor too.

Geethanjali:

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Geethanjali is a beautiful film about two young people who fall in love. Girija Shettar plays the female lead in this film. Only, both of them are incidentally at cross roads of sorts in their respective life and find a common ground. It is beautifully shot and takes you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. The best kind! Oh, the film was also awarded the National Award for being a wholesome entertainer.

Siva:

Just when you think that Nagarjuna does romance beautifully, he came out with an actioner that is considered to be a trendsetter by many. This was directed by Ram Gopal Varma who made a debut with this film, and starred Amala as the female lead. Also, this film was critically acclaimed for its technology. Though Gitanjali is loved by many today, Siva was Nagarjuna ‘s breakthrough film. This is a must watch.

Ninne Pelladutha:

Starring Nagarjuna and Tabu, the film is another romantic movie. Only here the boy’s family love the girl, but the girl’s family take her away. It is an entertaining and lovely film. This film was also awarded the National Film Awards.

Ratchagan:

This movie received mixed reviews from critics and audience. I was a bit too young to worry myself over the box office numbers. So, what I liked about this movie is that it is pure commercial masala movie. There are amazing catchy songs, interesting fight sequences (who can forget the nerves popping out?), dramatic emotional duets – how could you say no?

Oopiri/Thozha:

While I did consider talking about Mass or something along those lines, Oopiri, the recent bilingual made it to the list because I wanted to point out how even today this man can entertain you like nobody else. This film is inspired by The French comedy drama The Intouchables and received a warm welcome from critics and audience alike. This is an interesting film to watch.

Here’s wishing Nagarjuna a happy birthday!

