Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3: Here’s why Cersei is already a hero despite her growing evil

When you find Cersei seated comfortably in her chamber, sipping a glass of wine and frowning at a series of plans to outsmart her enemies, you are surprised. The woman has survived a lot. Yet, through a series of interesting events, Cersei kicked off her three enemies – Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand and Olenna Tyrell in the newest episode – The Queen’s Justice -that landed on Monday. By doing so, she has clearly gained a leverage against Daenerys Targaryen who has been a clear favorite so far. Unlike Daenerys, Cersei doesn’t have our sympathy. She neither owns dragons nor has a swarm of Dothraki army. In fact, the latest episode sees her crossing the line of all moralities and turning into a shadow of power-hungry, revenge-seeking monarch who would do anything to win Iron Throne.

But when you watch episode 3, you can't help but marvel at her sheer knack for seeding an action plan in quick succession. Unlike her counterpart and a strong contender for the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei doesn't believe in acting like a sage, fleeing slaves from the clutches of slavery. Contrary to that, she is a survivor. She believes in taking action without considering the well-being of people. Cersei's worldview is clouded by her desire and ambition to claim the Iron Throne. It's her incessant desire for the throne that easily makes her the most qualified contender for the much-coveted seat of power. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen can wait to find their heroism. But we just realised that Cersei may have been the hero and a true survivor of Game of Thrones all along. It just that, we didn't notice it while she wormed her way to retain the seat of power. As episode 3 is still buzzing with all juicy doses of revelations and details, we have a quick glance on what makes Cersei a real hero of the series (until we find a new one):

A mother’s revenge

Let’s have a quick primer of exactly what Cersei has been through – She was defiled when she was made to walk naked by faith militant. Cersei has lost her three children. And until the first episode of this season, she was surrounded by enemies from all side – north, east, south and west. She has clearly emerged as the underdog of the series. Episode 3 established her as a complete winner.

Like any mother, Cersei’s weakness is her children. She never intended to murder Ned Stark. It was her son Joffrey’s decision that started off the chaos. But the death of her first son saw a shift in Cersei’s character. She was suddenly this angry mother who saw a shadow of looming danger in every other person surrounding her and would do anything to protect her children. She had a series of arguments with her little brother Tyrion who sent her only daughter Myrcella to House Martell against her wish. Cersei suffered silently as she watched her third son Tommel slipping out of her hand.

We know that Cersei knew the fate of her three children as years ago a witch prophesied that all her children would eventually die. Yet, you can’t question her loyalty and love for her children. During episode 3, Cersei took her revenge when she poisoned Ellaria Sand’s only daughter and left both of them to rot in a cell. She also killed Olenna who was responsible for the death of Joffrey. With her children gone, Cersei has got more time to concentrate on the task ahead.

Hunger for power

Only Cersei could have blown up the Great Sept Of Baelor, getting rid of her enemies in a single go. You would expect Cersei’s spirit broken and weakened after she walked naked in the lanes of King’s Landing. But it was just a matter of few days when she would have redeemed herself, ready to take her next step. Her actions reflect an innate hunger for power, something that she has inherited from her father Tywin. Even now, more than Jon or Danny, it’s Cersei who reminds us every single day that she will do anything for the Iron Throne. You can’t sense the same hunger in Jon and Danny.

One would argue that Danny has the same desire. But Danny’s ready to wait to take over King’s Landing as she puts people’s well being ahead of her own ambitions.

A Political Mastermind

The episode 3 gave us a glimpse of Cersei’s ever-scheming mind. How her mind is always restless, buzzing with incessant possibilities. She is always ahead of her enemies. But this is not the first time you saw her displaying a set of political astuteness. Let’s not forget how easily she trapped Ned Stark and made fun of his morals. She eventually got rid of High Sparrow. And she just got rid of her three enemies, sending a bucket of problems for Danny in the latest episode. Cersei isn’t even shying of making a strong ally in Euron Greyjoy who clearly flirts with her. Let’s also not forget that sometimes the world needs people who take actions. Does it really matter in the end if it was right or wrong action?

