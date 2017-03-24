Why is Deepika Padukone refraining from speaking on Padmavati controversy?

Deepika Padukone is not really speaking up on issues that’s bothering Indian films or her contemporaries. Deepika Padukone is not really speaking up on issues that’s bothering Indian films or her contemporaries.

Deepika Padukone has always been credited as one of the strongest women in Bollywood. Whether it was her struggle with depression or the cleavage row, Deepika has never shied away from speaking her mind. However, ever since she has gone to Hollywood, she is not really speaking up on issues that are bothering Indian films or her contemporaries. The actor was recently at a brand launch where she refused to comment on anything other than the brand but she is an actor first that makes it her responsibility to answer anything that concerns her job. Isn’t it? Even at another event, she spoke about her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali while declining comment about the film’s sets being torched in Kolhapur. She clearly mentioned that she will not talk about the unrest that happened at the Padmavati sets, forget about nepotism and CBFC.

Her co-stars from the film have commented against the vandalism on their film sets, and the opposition director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has received. Now, this makes us wonder if she just doesn’t want to be quoted on controversial headlines because surely not everyone can be Twinkle Khanna or Kangana Ranaut.

The actor plays the character of Rani Padmini in the film. Shahid Kapoor plays her husband Raja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khijli. Speaking about the opposition to Padmavati, Shahid said on Friday, “It’s unfortunate that something like this is happening and of course, we have become soft targets. I hope people give an opportunity to the filmmaker to express his views and then choose to say what they need to say. But to say it before you see the film is a bit premature.”

Deepika instead spoke about how important it is for Sanjay, her and Ranveer to bring something new in front of the audience for the third time in a row post Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. She said, “It is difficult as an actor to work with someone you have worked for so long. It’s challenging for both the director and actor to bring something new to the table every time they come together. Even when he worked with Ranveer (Singh) in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, it was a similar feeling and these films are classic examples. We hope we are able to deliver something different for the audience this time again with Padmavati.”

Well, we hope that she soon finds the strength to be not just beautiful and talented but bold, beautiful and talented.

