Dear Aamir Khan, thank you for your integrity and courage

Dear Aamir Khan, first of all, thank you for giving us Dangal. This was a movie which forced us to leave our lives and gadgets for a while, step out of our tiny apartments, go to a nearby theatre and celebrate a story of dreams and perseverance. Suddenly, people from all across India suddenly took interest in the story of two sisters from a small village in Haryana. Still, we stepped out of our houses in huge numbers to watch your movie. Didn’t we?

But with success, comes criticism. Many questioned the feminism of Dangal. They pointed out that a father forcing his daughters against their will sends a wrong message on feminism. Some critics also accused you of playing nationalism card in the film. Others pointed out that you took away all the credit while Dangal was a team effort. However, these accusations are minor quibbles in the larger scheme of things.

In fact, it only emphasised how Dangal was a huge risk. At least, it would have looked like a risk on paper. We sometimes wonder how this idea of a wrestler training his daughters to become champions might have looked like on paper. How would you have imagined it as a full-fledged movie? Or how you would have enjoyed the sheer possibility of this idea? How your heart would have brimmed with a certain joy that only an artist can feel on the verge of creating something new?

But then like any artist you must have been pulled back to reality. It would have seemed a far-fetched and a little dull idea for a country that likes to see only films with stars, sex and loads of entertainment. But, as you must be aware, that’s just an assumption that filmmakers make for their own convenience.

Mr Khan, we the audience are often treated by people of your fraternity as this huge, solid, one mass of the population who have neither soul nor mind. We are often manipulated. Sometimes we are served with mindless entertainment. But who are we to complain? No one forces us to watch bad movies. It takes films like Dangal to remind us of the credibility of filmmakers. Thank you, for not judging our intelligence and sensibilities. We do have taste for original stories. Thank you, for restoring our faith in movies.

Coming back to Dangal, you would have faced the torment that every artist goes through — between following the heart and practical demands of the movie business. However, you never compromised with the creative demands of a film. You have always put forth the creative calling before any other practical requirement of a film.

Some critics have accused your movies of being contrived and preachy. Many thought that Oh My God was a better film than PK (both films dealing with similar issues). However, your brand made PK a success. Some also think that you are a weak actor. Naseeruddin Shah said in an interview, “Aamir Khan is a marketing guru. But he should rather concentrate on acting.” Anu Kapoor said that your performance in Lagaan was the weakest. You are also accused of highjacking a director’s limelight.

Often people categorise your movies according to their box office collection. After all, you started this Rs 100-crore club. Trade analysts proudly announce startling box office numbers of your films. Some tag your films as socially relevant or films with a social message.

What they fail to see is that your films have an amazing capacity to speak to the audience. We don’t know where that capacity comes from. But, we are sure it must have its origin in your honesty and sincere efforts, your ability to dream and follow your conviction, your rare ability to listen to that small voice inside your heart that urges to push even harder each time the real world shoves down your throat a list of practical problems.

Mr Khan, honesty is a hard sell. At least, it is in a glamorous world. But, as you must know, when used with will and determination, there is no match to a man’s honesty. Dangal, above all, was a lot about your honesty and endeavour to remain true to your craft. That film wouldn’t have been possible with half-hearted and adulterated efforts.

Ayn Rand in her book Atlas Shrugged worries that what will happen to this world if men stop using their mind? In your long career, you built an ecosystem in the film industry that produced films like Lagaan, Peepli Live, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal. These films not only set new benchmarks but open doors for new experiments and diversity in films. We don’t know if nepotism is bad or good, but mediocrity and monopoly of certain types of films are certainly harmful to society. Your films played an important part in breaking away from certain notions of filmmaking.

Mr Khan, we are surrounded with many ideas of success today. The social media age has diluted the idea of success. A reality TV star might be as successful as a film star. However, not every successful man can be an influencer. Your work as an actor, producer and a creative person has taken Hindi film industry to a new height.

If bright and intelligent men and women will stop taking the risk and following their heart, our world will stop moving forward. We would never ever have a Harry Potter, Game of Thrones or a Dangal. As you are celebrating your 52nd birthday, we as an audience, can’t wait for your next adventure on screen.

Thank you, for listening to your heart and giving us some magical moments on screen.

