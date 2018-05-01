With Avengers Infinity War crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, it’s time Bollywood pulls up its socks

Avengers Infinity War has already earned Rs 114.82 crore at the Indian box office. Avengers Infinity War has already earned Rs 114.82 crore at the Indian box office.

Avengers Infinity War released on April 27 and in just four days, the film has already earned over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. While box office numbers are no indication of a film’s quality, these are certainly the only indication of a film’s success.

Avengers Infinity War’s success is not a just an Indian phenomenon, in fact, the kind of acclaim this film is getting on a worldwide scale is an anomaly. Over the last 10 years, Marvel has presented the world with a unique fantasy and superhero genre that pleases the comic book fans along with impressing those who just go to the movies for a good time. Not just Avengers Infinity War, Marvel’s other films also have done significantly well at the domestic box office and while that’s good news for Marvel, it certainly is a warning sign for Bollywood.

MCU’s Black Panther released alongside Aiyaary in February 2018 and if we go by the numbers of the two films, it gives an idea as to what has been transpiring at the Indian box office for a long time now. While Black Panther earned over Rs 52.5 crore and Aiyaary only managed to earn Rs 18.22 crore. Before this, Thor Ragnarok, which released alongside Ittefaq, proved that the audience queues up faster for an entertainer than a song-less drama. Thor Ragnarok was a front-runner at the box office with Rs 58.73 crore while Ittefaq only managed to earn Rs 30.21 crore. Spiderman: Homecoming that clashed at the box office with Sridevi’s comeback vehicle Mom was way ahead at the number game in 2017.

Thor Ragnarok earned over Rs 52 crore at the Indian box office. Thor Ragnarok earned over Rs 52 crore at the Indian box office.

In 2018, Bollywood has seen box office successes in the form of Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid. These films all belong to different genres, offer different content but what they all have in common is mass pleasing entertainment. Films are used as a storytelling medium but the audience still equates going to the movies with getting entertained, and rightly so. When each trip to the theatre burns a hole in one’s pocket, one better get entertained, otherwise what is even the point of going out for an experience. Aren’t Netflix and Amazon Prime fulfilling our needs of watching A-grade content in the comfort of our homes?

In 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai filled the gaping hole of big Bollywood success by earning approximately Rs 340 crore. Critics might not have said great things about the film but for a Salman fanatic, this film provided what they wanted, entertainment. And in serving this entertainment too, Hollywood films are surpassing Bollywood. Justice League, which did not receive all the love from DC fans, still managed to earn over Rs 41 crore. Critically acclaimed film Tumhari Sulu which released on the same day could only garner Rs 36.15 crore. Same was the case with Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film is still counted as one of the most popular and entertaining films of the past year and made a mark at the box office by earning Rs 34.5 crore. On the other hand, Annabelle Creation which released on the same day still earned Rs 49.5 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai was a roaring success at the box office in 2017. Tiger Zinda Hai was a roaring success at the box office in 2017.

We all know that big budget films made by Bollywood that bank on extended weekends and holidays don’t usually clash with one another but now they have another enemy in the form of Hollywood.

‘Content is king’ has become the most overused phrase that can be heard in various Hindi film personality’s interviews. However, looking at the numbers, it looks like entertainment still rules the charts and no matter who is serving the dish, all that the Indian audience wants is to have a great time at the movies.

(All box office figures are taken from bollywoodhungama.com)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd