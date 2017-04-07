A Baahubali newbie watches Baahubali 1. Does the epic live upto expectations?

For someone who does not have a lot of patience or passion for epic battle sequences (which is why I never prioritised watching this movie back in 2015), less than a big screen viewing of Baahubali the Beginning would have made sustenance of attention difficult. This is the kind of film that cannot be consumed very well on a smaller screen. That said, it utilises its CGI work adeptly, as opposed to overpoweringly, to service the commendable momentum of its legend-effused, as old as time but timeless plot of palatial politics, fraternal rivalry and adventure heroes. The sum total is overall a gripping and entertaining concoction.

The film’s original set design, grandly inspired from a distinctly Indian imagery and VFX breathe a new energy by affording breathtaking proportions to the setting, rendering it more actionable and blockbuster-like. One can’t help but think of a movie like Zack Snyder’s 300, only the tale is essentially Indian and so reminiscent of the Mahabharat. Baahubali opens with the roaring, gigantic waterfall and the wounded Shivagami (Ramya Krishna) endeavoring to get the baby she’s carrying saved at any cost. The familiar mythological themes resonate from the start. The baby given away and found could be Karna and his older all-muscled self could be Bhim. Or they could be Moses and Hercules respectively. The kingdom of Mahishmati and its surroundings are vocally Indian in its appearance, without the swamp of defining the place or period, which renders the film free from the potholes of authentic detailing and refocuses it on the unfolding plot.

The actors do justice to their parts. Prabhas is convincing in the double of father and son: as Amarendra Baahubali, the battle-savvy, brave prince with the makings of a king and as Shiva/Mahendra Baahubali, a carefree young man with great physical prowess who is unaware of his true identity. Rana Daggubati is commendable as Bhallaladeva, Baahubali’s cousin and the shade negative of the two fraternal throne rivals. Ramya Krishna as the clever, formidable Rajmata Shivagami is right on point. It is clear towards the end of the movie that the most intriguing and magnanimous character of the narrative is the self-enslaved Katappa, with his iron competence, moral compass and steadfast familial aura towards the royal family. He is played with a brilliant naturalness by veteran actor Sathyaraj. The well-known cliffhanger of why this old loyalist betrays his beloved prince, draws its strength from Katappa’s well crafted character and performance.

The ladies have powerful moments and appear rather well instructed in the art of sword fighting, but they step aside when it comes to organised skirmishes. A mating dance between Shiva and his love interest Avantika (Tamannaah) made me squirm in my seat for its very typical, man-led sexual overtures in which Shiva personally oversees to the unwinding of the fighter’s outfit and the overt feminising (with eco-friendly make up and all) of a mission-driven, guerrilla warrior woman into a tamed, prettified maiden at a speed faster than eye rolls. It is followed by a superfluous song (sounding especially so in the Hindi rendition) where the attention briefly takes a dip.

Long battle sequences are not everyone’s cup of tea, but this particular climactic segment earns itself through the build up and is legitimately engrossing. Now the portrayal of the battle enemies of Mahishmati – the Kalakeyas – as a horde of raping, plundering, uncivilized looking brutes is somewhat questionable. To be sure, the battle sequences are more interesting because of this sharp contrast between the two sides but the stock tropes for depicting “savages” resort to old Hollywood stereotypes which also fit in with the perception of appearance of rakshasas. The Kalakeya are all black faced, hair in dreadlocks, questionable personal hygiene and speaking a guttural tongue with clicks which was actually invented by the filmmakers for the purpose. Film scholar Sohini Chattopadhyay has earlier examined this aspect in the light of how tribals have historically been portrayed in Indian cinema. But in the light of recent violence against African students and ensuing protests, one cannot help but recall that similar negative stereotypes get attached to black Africans and that the de facto languages which have clicks as a formal part of syntax are all from southern Africa. While such misgivings don’t take away from the film’s entertainment quotient (if anything the tropes work effectively at a subconscious level), I was left wondering how crucial the stereotypical negative othering of the enemy can be to such dramatic effect and to situate the (usually fairer, more “Aryan”) protagonists on a morally higher ground, much like the Spartans and the Persians — with the latter being the Oriental barbarians.

Baahubali’s scale and spectacle works impressively because these diversified aspects unfurl within the dimensions of a story that is a blend of so many but a revision of none. It makes for a bang for the buck on the big screen where the CGI and the VFX can be experienced to the greatest effect.

