On the loose: True lies

Actor Deepika Padukone’s adorably pert nose is under threat because of a Bollywood film based on a fictitious queen. It’s unlikely that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been taken by surprise by threats from the Karni Sena, considering a Padmavati set was vandalised some months back. Twitter, however, is full of vicious comments that Bhansali deliberately courts trouble to create a buzz around his movies.

As the drama around Padmavati unfolds, it raises questions once again, of the value of authenticity for a filmmaker who also has the onerous task of convincing people to spend Rs 300 on his movie. Bhansali has never claimed to be a historian. His previous films, contrived romances on glittering sets with actors in exquisite costumes are a shining example of Bollywood fantasy.

A 35 mm movie that must carry with it the burden of being accurate about events 400 years ago would most likely be unpalatable to an Indian audience — the majority prefer escapist entertainment. For a filmmaker to be expected to do so much more than merely engage, even raise the level of knowledge of his audience, seems really unfair. Leave that to the documentarians. It’s like saying a fictionalised interpretation of life at the time does not offer any fresh insights on human nature.

Or, if the story has been embellished, it invalidates the effort and the film shouldn’t have been made at all. But, history, is and always has been somebody’s opinion. Like the past, a movie on it is also one version of the truth, which a viewer is free to reject.

Assuming there is a filmmaker brave enough to make a movie depicting the lives of Rajput princesses four centuries ago, it would be a film filled with macabre tragedy. Royal women were in purdah and lived separately in zenanas. Visit any fort in Rajasthan and the tour guide will give you details of the strict hierarchy in the women’s quarters between courtesans and princesses, and the bitter palace intrigues that ensued. By modern standards it was a jail, no less.

The spectre of sati lurked ominously in the background, beautifully evoked in MM Kaye’s book The Far Pavilions. The Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur has a wall of handprints of the women who committed sati, some of the hands so tiny, they send a shiver down your spine. A showcase of Rajasthan’s other, hideous legacy of child marriage. Who are we kidding? It was a terrible time to be a woman, royal or otherwise, and absolutely nobody would pay money to watch that reality in a hall.

Creation is the top prerogative of art and every filmmaker aspires to show a world the viewer has not seen before. For sticklers for accuracy, whatever that might be, consider Life is Beautiful, the heartbreakingly gorgeous Oscar-winning film on a far more fraught topic, The Holocaust.

Loosely based on a survivor’s book it tells the story of a father who tries to keep his young son’s spirits up by pretending the concentration camp is just a game. If you experience the second World War through black-humoured satire but still reach a point of beauty and clarity, defining a film by a deeply literal kind of truth, or untruths seems completely irrelevant. As a character in Life is Beautiful says: “Sometimes nothing is more necessary than the unnecessary.”

