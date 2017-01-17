Ok Jaanu box office collection day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor film struggles to pull crowd

Ok Jaanu box office collection day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film collected Rs 1.95 crore on Monday. Ok Jaanu box office collection day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film collected Rs 1.95 crore on Monday.

Shaad Ali’s romantic drama Ok Jaanu is struggling to attract the audience. After an average business over the first weekend, the film failed to pass Monday’s test. Ok Jaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles collected Rs 1.95 crore on Monday. It has collected Rs 15.75 cr in domestic market till now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#OkJaanu is weak… Slumps on Mon… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz.”

Ok Jaanu revolves around millennials Adi and Tara who do not want to get married, but prefer a live-in relationship. Actors Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah play an older couple. The film is a remake of Mani Ratnam directed O Kadhal Kanmani which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Mani Ratnam as also written its screenplay. Shaad Ali has successfully remade his films in the past too. Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji was the remake of hit Tamil movie Alaipayuthey.

#OkJaanu is weak… Slumps on Mon… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017

#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr. Total: ₹ 371.48 cr… Crosses ₹ 100 cr in Mumbai circuit alone. SUPERB! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017

#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 16 Jan: $ 28.58 million [₹ 194.16 cr]… Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.9 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 8.16 mn], UK [$ 3.92 mn]. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is still doing well at the box office. The film which is running into its fourth week has collected Rs 100 crore in Mumbai circuit alone. Dangal has also collected Rs 194.16 crore from overseas market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr. Total: ₹ 371.48 cr… Crosses ₹ 100 cr in Mumbai circuit alone.” Taran also tweeted, “#Dangal – OVERSEAS – Till 16 Jan: $ 28.58 million [₹ 194.16 cr]… Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.9 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 8.16 mn], UK [$ 3.92 mn].”

