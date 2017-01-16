Ok Jaanu box office collection day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor film shows a dip

Ok Jaanu box office collection day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film has collected Rs 13.80 in its first weekend. Ok Jaanu box office collection day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film has collected Rs 13.80 in its first weekend.

Ok Jaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor did average business in its first weekend. The film didn’t show any growth on Saturday and Sunday as was expected. Ok Jaanu has collected Rs 13.80 in its first weekend but numbers went down on Sunday. The film collected Rs 4.90 cr and Rs 4.82 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#OkJaanu saw limited growth… Affected on Sun due to cricket match… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. India biz.”

Ok Jaanu was released on 1400 screens. Both Aditya and Shraddha are working together for the second time after starring in successful Aashiqui 2. Both the actors need a hit as their last films — Rock On 2 and Fitoor — failed to work on box office. Ok Jaanu has just two weeks before Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees comes out. The movie has got mixed reviews from critics.

The film also stars Leela Samson, Naseeruddin Shah and Kitu Gidwani. The film is directed by Shaad Ali. The screenplay is written by Mani Ratnam. Ali has successfully remade Mani Ratnam film in the past. Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji was the remake of the director’s Tamil movie-Alaipayuthey.

Ok Jaanu clashed with two other releases this weekend — xXx Return of Xander Cage and Haraamkhor. xXx Return of Xander Cage starring Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel collected Rs 6.75 cr on its opening day.

The other Hindi film release of this weekend Haraamkhor collected Rs 1.01 cr in its first weekend. Directed by Shlok Sharma, Haraamkhor is a low-budget movie which was shot in just 16 days.

