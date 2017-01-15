Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor film struggles to hold ground

Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Saturday. Ok Jaanu box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Saturday.

Is audience in no mood to watch romance on screen? Or have our filmmakers run out of ideas to give new romantic stories? The latest collection in Bollywood’s brand-new effort towards creating onscreen romance doesn’t seem to be getting encouraging vibes from the audience. All elements of a perfect Bollywood masala were stacked in Ok Jaanu – a hit lead pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, Dharma Productions banner, AR Rahman’s music and a remake of a Tamil romantic flick. So, what’s going wrong?

Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu has minted just Rs. 8.98 crore in two days. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Saturday. The film didn’t show much growth on its second day against expectations. Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, which is running in its fourth week collected Rs 4.06 crore on the same day. Ok Jaanu is the remake of Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani directed by Mani Ratnam. The original was released two years ago.

One of the endearing features of O Kadhal Kanmani was its dazzling lead actors – Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Ok Kanmani isn’t the best film of Mani Ratnam. At places, the story is dragged. What holds Ok Kanmani together and makes it wonderful, though, is Dulquer and Nithya’s sheer abilities as actors. Nithya is impeccable in the role of an aspiring architect professional. There is no false note in her performance. As individual actors, they keep the audience engaged in their conversations and arguments. That’s how, other beautiful elements in the film including cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and music by AR Rahman, falls into place and weaves a wonderful narrative on screen.

#OkJaanu Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 8.98 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017

Cut to Ok Jaanu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor fail to hold your attention. Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen’s act of two professionals in Mumbai was humanising. You could relate to their characters and their aspirations. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s act, despite their best efforts, falls apart and doesn’t rescue an already drab screenplay. The same cinematography and music that worked in the original doesn’t really work here.

Also Read: Ok Jaanu box office collection day 2: The romantic drama earns Rs 8.98 crore

With Ok Jaanu, Bollywood yet again seems to be struggling with romantic stories. And for those who have just watched La La Land, Ok Jaanu becomes less appealing.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd