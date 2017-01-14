Ok Jaanu box office collection day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor’s romance attracts youth

Ok Jaanu box office collection day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor romance works well for youngsters. Ok Jaanu box office collection day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor romance works well for youngsters.

The year of 2017 has begun on a romantic note as Ok Jaanu, a remake of Mani Ratnam’s O Kandhal Kanmani, has started its journey at the box office. The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, released on Friday (January 13) and is appealing to youngsters due to its pleasant theme of contemporary live-in relationships. The critics have however given mixed reviews to the film, which eventually might affect its business at the box office.

With a decent performance on its first day, Ok Jaanu reportedly witnessed around 25% occupancy in morning shows and has managed to mint Rs 4 crore on day one, which is being considered as an average business, provided it has competition from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor and the highest grossing film ever, Dangal starring Aamir Khan.

The competition is going to get more intense with the release of Deepika Padukone’s debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage on Saturday (January 14) and as per the critics, it is for sure to pack some punches at the box office.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the on-screen pairing of Aditya and Shraddha is worth the watch. Their previous performance in Aashiqui 2 is still a benchmark for their respective careers. Shraddha has done good work since her hit film but her recent flick Rock On 2, failed miserably. On the other hand, Aditya has not really had a good career graph. His films, Fitoor and Dawat-e-Ishq, failed at the box office.

So, the success of Ok Jaanu is important for both the actors. Interestingly, Ok Jaanu is a tried and tested formula and its original version, starring Dulquer Salman and Nitya Menen, garnered good response from the audience. Will its Hindi version spun the same magic? Well, we have to wait for some days to know this answer.

Ok Jaanu also stars Leela Samson, Naseeruddin Shah and Kitu Gidwani. The film is directed by Shaad Ali. The screenplay is written by Mani Ratnam. Ali has successfully remade Mani Ratnam films in the past. Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji was the remake of hit Tamil movie-Alaipayuthey.

