Ok Jaanu box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor film starts on decent note

The first major Bollywood release of this year has finally come out. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, Ok Jaanu is the remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic flick, Ok Kanmani. The film started on a decent note on the first day at the box office. Ok Jaanu witnessed around 25% occupancy in morning shows, reported Koimoi. The film has reportedly opened well in multiplexes in metros. Ok Jaanu is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film has released on 1400 screens.

The other release this weekend is Haraamkhor starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi. The film saw 5-10% occupancy across the country. Ok Jaanu will also have some tough competition from Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel- starrer xXX: Return Of Xander Cage, which is releasing today evening in the country ahead of its worldwide release.

Aditya and Shraddha are working together for the second time after starring in successful Aashiqui 2. Both Aditya and Shraddha need a hit as their last films- Rock On 2 and Fitoor — failed to wok on box office. Ok Jaanu has just two weeks before clashing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. However, it will certainly benefit from hit pairing of Aditya and Shraddha.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, ” In the Hindi version, everything plays out the same way. Adi (Aditya Roy Kapoor) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) do the obligatory meet cute, and follow that up with a too-stretched prelude which sees them cosily shacked up in a leafy bungalow under the protective eye of an elderly couple.”

“In Ok Jaanu, we can see Shraddha has progressed on the acting scale, and looks pretty and fresh. Aditya Roy Kapoor has some nice bits too, but the whole enterprise is beset by a drabness, which is surprising because you can accuse Ratnam of anything but being drab, ” she added.

Ok Jaanu also stars Leela Samson, Naseeruddin Shah and Kitu Gidwani. The film is directed by Shaad Ali. The screenplay is written by Mani Ratnam. Ali has successfully remade Mani Ratnam film in the past. Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji was the remake of hit Tamil movie-Alaipayuthey.

