Noor box office collection day 4: Sonakshi Sinha film, Maatr stay dull

Sonakshi Sinha’s film Noor has collected Rs 5.52 crore during its first weekend. The film showed slight growth on Sunday with a collection of Rs 2.09 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, “#Noor has a dull weekend. Biz saw growth, but not substantial enough… Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.09 cr. Total: ₹ 5.52 cm. India biz.” On the other hand, Raveena Tandon’s Maatr collected Rs 1.68 crore during first weekend. The film collected Rs 90 lakhs on Sunday. Taran tweeted the figures, “#Maatr Fri 42 lakhs, Sat 46 lakhs, Sun 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 1.68 cr. India biz… Decent biz considering the genre, limited shows and screens.”

Noor sees Sonakshi Sinha playing a journalist. The film is an adaptation of Pakistani novel, Karachi! You Are Killing Me.

While Maatr was released on 350 screens in the domestic market, Noor was released on around 1450 screens. When asked why Raveena chose to do Maatr, the actor told Forbes, “As a mother of three daughters it is very frustrating to see that the laws have not been amended to be harsh enough to be a deterrent to these kinds of criminals. The criminals get away with it and there is no fear of the law.”

Reviews of Maatr suggested that some people have found the film a bit disturbing. To this, Raveena said, “Each year more than 34,000 rapes are reported in India but that is a minuscule fraction of the actual cases. We want people to be disturbed enough to stop being indifferent to the very fact that this is happening every day in our country.” The actor also said that she is encouraged by the positive response from the audience on social media.

In Maatr, Raveena plays a mother who sets out to take revenge from those who brutally raped her and her daughter. The film is reportedly inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape. Directed by Ashtar Sayed, Maatr was made on a modest budget of Rs 6 crore.

