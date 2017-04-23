Noor box office collection day 3: Sonakshi Sinha film fails to pull crowd at the theatres

Noor box office collection day 3: Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist in the film. Noor box office collection day 3: Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha’s film Noor has apparently failed to woo audience despite having a brand-new women-centric plot. The film has got mixed reviews from critics and fans. Going by the film’s first two days’ collections at the box office, it would not be difficult to gauge the kind of response it is getting from the audience. Noor managed to collect Rs 3.43 crore in two days. The film earned Rs 1.89 crore on day two. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Noor remains on the lower side… Doesn’t witness solid growth on Day 2… Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 3.43 cr. India biz.”

Raveena Tandon starrer Maatr which released this Friday along with Noor has also failed to pull the crowds at the theatres. The film that was released on around 350 screens collected Rs 80 lakhs. Taran tweeted, ” #Maatr Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 80 lakhs [350 screens]. India biz.”

#Maatr Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 80 lakhs [350 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2017

#Noor remains on the lower side… Doesn’t witness solid growth on Day 2… Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 3.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2017

Raveena in an interview recently said that she doesn’t understand the word ‘comeback’. “I have made at least fifth or sixth comebacks. Honestly, the word comeback does not bother me. It is a cliched line and media keeps using it. According to them, Bombay Velvet was my comeback, so was Buddah… Hoga Terra Baap, Shobhana 7 Nights, Onir’s films and now they are also calling Maatr my comeback. There is nothing more original left to say,” she told PTI.

“I did Maatr after going through so many scripts. I wanted to do the film as I believed in it. But I think I am ready to retire again. I worked so hard for the promotions,” added actor.

