Noor box office collection day 2: Sonakshi Sinha film puts up a poor show

Noor box office collection day 2: Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist in the film. Noor box office collection day 2: Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha film Noor received the lukewarm response from the audience on its opening day. The film collected Rs 1.54 crore on day one, and the performance was below expectations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted,” #Noor has a dull start… Fri ₹ 1.54 cr [1450 screens]. India biz… Needs a major jump over the weekend to leave a mark.” Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist in the film and so far the movie has got mixed reviews from critics and audience. Noor also stars Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in pivotal roles. This is Sonakshi Sinha’s second major women-centric film after Akira, which was an action-thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. She was last seen in Force 2.

#Noor has a dull start… Fri ₹ 1.54 cr [1450 screens]. India biz… Needs a major jump over the weekend to leave a mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2017

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has started working on her next Ittefaq co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking to IANS about this film, Sonakshi said, “I have not seen the old Ittefaq. So for me, I am doing a new film. And I am sure a lot of people from our generation have not seen the original ‘Ittefaq’ either. The way film is rewritten and adapted to fit in today’s scenario and time makes it a fresh film. I am looking at it as a new film. I would like people to know me as a versatile actor who can perform all kinds of roles.”

Also Read: While Sonu Nigam faces flak, Salman Khan and PM Modi pausing their speeches for azaan are going viral. Watch videos

The actor also spoke about her character in Noor. “The character of Noor is the most relatable character I’ve ever done on screen in my entire career. See, I am the kind of actor who can only work when the camera is rolling. I cannot go into prep mode or practise method-acting. So I had to talk to the director, understand his vision for my character and once I get it, I portray it to the best of my ability. The way she behaves, reacts, struggles… It is all so real that everyone of us has gone through it at some point in time in our lives,” Sonakshi added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 5:51 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd